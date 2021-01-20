The Editorial Board: Mychajliw’s reckless political stunt raises risks to Western New Yorkers’ lives and safety

Like too many Republicans these days, Mychajliw confuses radicalism for conservatism. But conservatives don’t believe that government must be helpless in the face of a crisis any more than liberals do. A radical may believe that – especially one who was rejected by his own party for a congressional nomination and who hopes to take his crazy act on the road to Hamburg.

A true conservative would be guided by the law, the county charter and his oath of office. A true conservative would acknowledge the viral threat that a pandemic represents to his own constituents and would encourage behavior that protects people, businesses and the economy.

But Mychajliw has never lived up to the requirements of his office, approaching it more for its political opportunities than for its crucial role in monitoring the people’s money. A former television reporter, he won election against an opponent no more suited to the office than he was. He quickly demonstrated he lacked the judgment demanded of public officials by seeking donations from individuals his office could have ended up auditing so he could attend a professional development program at Harvard University.