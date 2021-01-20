The Editorial Board: Mychajliw’s reckless political stunt raises risks to Western New Yorkers’ lives and safety

Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw, striking his best Junior G-Man pose, is making life more difficult for businesses while mugging for voters he desperately wants to impress. He’s more likely to fall on his face.
Following through on his vow to hamstring the county’s efforts to restrain the spread of Covid-19, this make-believe tough guy has directed the owner of an Akron restaurant not to remit a fine owed to the county Health Department, but to send it him. It’s his arrogant and illegal way of trying to prevent the administration of County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz from enforcing the business behaviors that a public health crisis makes necessary.
Specifically, Mychajliw ordered the owner of the Candy Apple Cafe not to send to the County Health Department the $300 fine she was levied for failure to adhere to mask requirements.
“Do not send the payment to the Erie County Health Department,” Mychajliw wrote in his letter to the cafe. “Do not pay the COVID related fine. Do not send payment to any address other than: Office of Erie County Comptroller. 95 Franklin, 11th Floor, Buffalo NY, 14202.”
Cheryl Johannes says she doesn’t know what to do and it’s hard not to sympathize. The county comptroller has put her in an impossible situation. In our opinion, she should ignore Mychajliw. He picked a pointless political fight and now his grandstanding is dragging her into it. Or, maybe she should consult a lawyer. Of course, that would cost her even more, though it’s doubtful Mychajliw gave that much thought.
Like too many Republicans these days, Mychajliw confuses radicalism for conservatism. But conservatives don’t believe that government must be helpless in the face of a crisis any more than liberals do. A radical may believe that – especially one who was rejected by his own party for a congressional nomination and who hopes to take his crazy act on the road to Hamburg.
A true conservative would be guided by the law, the county charter and his oath of office. A true conservative would acknowledge the viral threat that a pandemic represents to his own constituents and would encourage behavior that protects people, businesses and the economy.
But Mychajliw has never lived up to the requirements of his office, approaching it more for its political opportunities than for its crucial role in monitoring the people’s money. A former television reporter, he won election against an opponent no more suited to the office than he was. He quickly demonstrated he lacked the judgment demanded of public officials by seeking donations from individuals his office could have ended up auditing so he could attend a professional development program at Harvard University.
As his effort to weaken the county’s ability to navigate a deadly pandemic shows, his judgment has not improved. It’s still all about him – about what stunt he can pull to raise his profile, increase his chances or demean his opponents. We should expect more of all our public officials, including comptrollers.
• • •
