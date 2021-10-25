The Editorial Board: Mychajliw’s race-baiting campaign appeal shows candidate without ethical boundaries

Stefan Mychajliw can’t help himself. He tries to present himself as a candidate voters should trust but the reckless man that his own party rejected for Congress keeps breaking through. He did it again last week in a dishonest, race-baiting campaign appeal.
Mychajliw, of course, is the Erie County comptroller who is leaving countywide office in an attempt to win the town supervisor’s position in Hamburg. At one time he wanted to be Erie County executive, but passed on that race. Then he wanted to succeed Chris Collins in Congress, but Republican Party leaders and voters soundly rejected him as their nominee in last year’s special election.
You might think that someone so unwanted would learn a lesson, but not Mychajliw. Last week, he twisted Randy Hoak’s response to a question about appealing to voters of color.
Hoak had offered a 128-word answer to a question from the Working Families Party. His comments dealt with development, zoning, affordable housing, support of labor and “unfair” tax incentive programs, wrapping up with a thought about showing that Hamburg is an inclusive community. In it, he said he hoped “that at the end of four years we have a significant increase in the number of people of color living in our town.”
Not everyone will agree with every part of his answer, but it was a thoughtful response, at least to those who are, themselves, thoughtful. But not to Mychajliw. In his distorted presentation, Hoak’s comment came down to this: “Radical Socialist Randy Hoak trashed Hamburg for being too white.”
It was a disgusting attempt to stoke a racist response in the overwhelmingly white town. And it reeks of desperation.
But it was vintage Mychajliw, a public official who has shown over and over that he knows no bounds of decency, decorum or common sense. The examples are many.
Early in his stint as county comptroller, he sought donations from businesspeople whom his office could have ended up auditing to cover nearly $12,000 in tuition costs for a Harvard University business program. It was an obvious conflict of interest.
In December, he exceeded his authority by announcing that he would block any effort by the Erie County Health Department to collect Covid-19 related fines or fees from businesses. It was a threat to public health and a disregard of the limits of his office.
A year before that, an outside accounting firm found a “serious deficiency” in quality control practices in the comptroller’s office. It noted that an audit lacked proper documented evidence and, worse, that the problem was misleadingly corrected after the fact with backdated notations. More dishonesty. And Mychajliw, ever the fabulist, blamed it on a staffer hired by his predecessor. The buck never stops with Mychajliw.
It’s sad, then, but hardly surprising, that even one of Mychajliw’s siblings is not going to vote for her brother. Charlene Morales donated $25 to Hoak in July, not just because she believes him to be the better candidate, but because her brother is unfit for the office.
“Morally and ethically, you don’t want him behind that desk,” she said.
Anyone who still doubted that got more proof last week with Mychajliw’s false and unscrupulous description of Hoak’s thoughts on diversity.
Hamburg, you have been warned.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank-you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.