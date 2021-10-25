The Editorial Board: Mychajliw’s race-baiting campaign appeal shows candidate without ethical boundaries

Stefan Mychajliw can’t help himself. He tries to present himself as a candidate voters should trust but the reckless man that his own party rejected for Congress keeps breaking through. He did it again last week in a dishonest, race-baiting campaign appeal.

Mychajliw, of course, is the Erie County comptroller who is leaving countywide office in an attempt to win the town supervisor’s position in Hamburg. At one time he wanted to be Erie County executive, but passed on that race. Then he wanted to succeed Chris Collins in Congress, but Republican Party leaders and voters soundly rejected him as their nominee in last year’s special election.

You might think that someone so unwanted would learn a lesson, but not Mychajliw. Last week, he twisted Randy Hoak’s response to a question about appealing to voters of color.

Hoak had offered a 128-word answer to a question from the Working Families Party. His comments dealt with development, zoning, affordable housing, support of labor and “unfair” tax incentive programs, wrapping up with a thought about showing that Hamburg is an inclusive community. In it, he said he hoped “that at the end of four years we have a significant increase in the number of people of color living in our town.”