The Editorial Board: Murphy insults the victims of a serial rapist by sentencing him to probation

There’s no doubt that this is a troubled young man. Reports are that he’d been watching porn since age 7 and that he “grew up in an environment where there weren’t consequence for behaviors that probably should have been consequences.”

We’ll presume for the moment that that’s true; adults in that house face their own criminal charges for enabling Belter’s sexual assaults. But that doesn’t excuse him of liability for criminal violence. Yet, here comes Murphy, the latest in a line of adults to relieve this violent criminal of the consequences of his actions.

Murphy isn’t the first judge to value the prospects of promising young rapists over the suffering of their victims. In New Jersey three years ago, a judge declined to try a 16-year-old rape suspect as an adult, even though the defendant recorded his assault of an intoxicated 16-year-old girl. The boy, he explained, came from a “good family” and “his scores for college entry were very high.” Judge James Troiano later resigned over his perverse remarks. Other judges have expressed similar solidarity with young rapists.