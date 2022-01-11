The Editorial Board: Mortgage company’s request for subsidy pits municipalities against each other

The company’s motivation is a changing business landscape. Its lease with Uniland Development Co. ends this year, and it says it no longer needs the type of space its current address provides: Because of the shift to electronic storage of records, it no longer keeps paper files on site. Nevertheless, it wants more room.

The need, it’s fair to presume, is legitimate. Businesses don’t incur new expenses, such as by moving and increasing space, without good reason. The conclusion must be that the company will, in some way, perform better with the change and possibly add new jobs, expanding the county tax base. It’s what taxpayers want to see. But it’s not what taxpayers should have to subsidize when it pits one Erie County town against another.

In one way, the request is more palatable than previous ones. As a national company, it would not gain an unfair competitive advantage over similar local businesses from a public subsidy. Nevertheless, it’s the public’s advantage that leaders of the ECIDA need to consider and that’s not served by subsidizing moves within the county.

• • •

