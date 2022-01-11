The Editorial Board: Mortgage company’s request for subsidy pits municipalities against each other

It’s not a good idea. The Erie County Industrial Development Agency should trust its instincts and decline to provide public subsidies to companies moving from one town to the other.
Those kinds of incentives have been granted here in the past and it’s happening again, as a national mortgage company seeks public funding to move from Depew to the Town of Tonawanda.
Arbor Multifamily Lending plans to purchase over $2 million in new furniture, fixtures and equipment for the new office, and is asking the ECIDA to approve $183,750 in sales tax subsidies.
It’s about public policy, not the company. Arbor Multifamily Lending is one of the country’s largest nonbank commercial mortgage lenders. It’s a welcome part of the business community, working in a thriving sector.
The company wants to move its loan servicing and asset-management operation from leased space in the Walden Business Centre to 500 Colvin Woods Parkway in Tonawanda, where it would occupy 30,197 square feet of space on the vacant building’s second floor. It’s asking for the public to help pay the cost.
The company has requested the ECIDA to approve sales tax breaks that would lower the cost of furnishing and outfitting the new office. The requested subsidy of $183,750 would lower county sales tax revenue for the year, at the expense of other taxpayers.
An industrial development agency’s task is to expand the economy and it doesn’t have a limitless supply of money to do the job. Arbor says that within two years, it will add 25 jobs to the 168 it now maintains here, but that doesn’t overcome the problem of subsidizing the move of a business – any business – from one municipality to another.
The company’s motivation is a changing business landscape. Its lease with Uniland Development Co. ends this year, and it says it no longer needs the type of space its current address provides: Because of the shift to electronic storage of records, it no longer keeps paper files on site. Nevertheless, it wants more room.
The need, it’s fair to presume, is legitimate. Businesses don’t incur new expenses, such as by moving and increasing space, without good reason. The conclusion must be that the company will, in some way, perform better with the change and possibly add new jobs, expanding the county tax base. It’s what taxpayers want to see. But it’s not what taxpayers should have to subsidize when it pits one Erie County town against another.
In one way, the request is more palatable than previous ones. As a national company, it would not gain an unfair competitive advantage over similar local businesses from a public subsidy. Nevertheless, it’s the public’s advantage that leaders of the ECIDA need to consider and that’s not served by subsidizing moves within the county.
