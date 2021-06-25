The Editorial Board: More than romance drives discussion of creating a user-friendly streetcar system

The “light rail” extending a mere six-plus miles from north to south in the City of Buffalo is a poorly used mechanism in comparison to cities with healthier ridership, so the recent talk about returning streetcars to Main Street and radiating outward makes sense – enough sense, at least, to prompt serious consideration.
The existing light rail is not enough. Neither is the bus system. Both have limitations, one in reach and the latter in convenience. This is not New York City with buses pulling curbside every several minutes.
Streetcars are not just about novelty, although the idea conjures the streetcars of San Francisco and, for some, Toronto. The streetcars of Buffalo evoke images of a burgeoning city that continues to attract and retain young people.
Toward that end, six Assembly members and two state senators discussed the idea with Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this month. Assembly members presented a system of streetcars as one of the region’s two top priorities in a letter they sent in March to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes considers streetcars as an alternative for those who are reluctant to take the bus. It’s a fair point. Some riders might prefer a streetcar, but this is not streetcars versus buses. And it is not necessarily streetcars versus light rail, although in that case streetcars would be significantly less expensive to implement than extending the NFTA Metro Rail service, as has been proposed.
It is worth taking a cue from other cities that have turned to streetcars.
Bruce Fisher, director of the Center for Economic and Policy Studies at SUNY Buffalo State, pointed out the growth in streetcars: Twenty-six North American cities have adopted that mode of transportation since 2000, including Milwaukee, Kansas City, Atlanta and Portland, Ore.
Fisher has developed a hypothetical route that includes a 6.1-mile trek from the downtown Amtrak Station, past Larkinville to Bailey Avenue and then along Bailey, ending at the Ridge Road Park & Ride lot near the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens. He figures the approximate cost of development at $35 million per mile, or a little more than $210 million for the entire stretch. Recent proposals for extending Metro Rail came in at $1 billion.
Another possible route could follow Amherst Street from Niagara Street to Bailey, a 4.6-mile stretch that Fisher estimated would cost $150 million.
These ideas may not pass muster with those who contend that resources should be concentrated on the bus system. Simon Husted of Buffalo Transit Riders Unit sits on the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority’s citizen advisory committee and charged enthusiasts with “over-romanticizing the optics of streetcars.”
Husted says it could take decades to return a streetcar system to Buffalo. Development time and cost are legitimate concerns, of course. They need to be weighed against the benefits of a streetcar system.
Federal infrastructure dollars could help in the effort. Assemblyman Patrick Burke mentioned that the “federal government prioritizes ‘Building Back Better’ in a sustainable way that reconnects communities, and along with being an appealing feature for Buffalo, that’s what a streetcar system would do.” Resources to bring streetcars to Buffalo include possible federal infrastructure dollars and the proximity of Alstom, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of streetcars whose operations include a plant in Hornell and a signal division in Rochester.
Certainly, streetcars would be one more factor feeding downtown development in the city center. Imagine people who need an efficient way to get to all corners of the city to shop, drop off dry cleaning, grab a bite to eat or park-and-ride to work.
To be sure, there is romance in it, as it recalls Buffalo’s streetcar heyday from the 1930s through the 1950s. If that were it, though, it wouldn’t be worth even considering. But there’s more than romance. There’s the example of other cities and real possibility of helping to develop the city by adding to its allure.
• • •
