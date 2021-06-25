The Editorial Board: More than romance drives discussion of creating a user-friendly streetcar system

Federal infrastructure dollars could help in the effort. Assemblyman Patrick Burke mentioned that the “federal government prioritizes ‘Building Back Better’ in a sustainable way that reconnects communities, and along with being an appealing feature for Buffalo, that’s what a streetcar system would do.” Resources to bring streetcars to Buffalo include possible federal infrastructure dollars and the proximity of Alstom, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of streetcars whose operations include a plant in Hornell and a signal division in Rochester.

Certainly, streetcars would be one more factor feeding downtown development in the city center. Imagine people who need an efficient way to get to all corners of the city to shop, drop off dry cleaning, grab a bite to eat or park-and-ride to work.

To be sure, there is romance in it, as it recalls Buffalo’s streetcar heyday from the 1930s through the 1950s. If that were it, though, it wouldn’t be worth even considering. But there’s more than romance. There’s the example of other cities and real possibility of helping to develop the city by adding to its allure.

• • •

