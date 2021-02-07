The Editorial Board: More Republicans should have joined Jacobs in kicking Greene off House committees

Three observations on Thursday’s vote in the House of Representatives to remove the loathsome Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments:

•It was the right decision. Anyone who advocates assassinating political adversaries should be shunned. That shouldn’t have been a hard decision.

• It was good to see Rep. Chris Jacobs vote to kick Greene off her committees. That doesn’t in any way make up for his vote to overthrow an election – an indefensible action for any patriotic American. But it’s a step in the right direction.

• More than 11 Republicans should have been willing to stand up against what even Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called “looniness.” Prominent among those who failed this easy test was Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning. It was a disappointing vote by a politician who has made clear his interest in running against Gov. Andrew Cuomo next year.

Regarding the House’s action, the concerns of many Republicans were not wholly unwarranted. Greene, R-Ga., was removed from the House Education and Budget committees because of conduct that occurred before she was elected to Congress in November. In other circumstances, such an effort would raise a red flag.