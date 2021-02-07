The Editorial Board: More Republicans should have joined Jacobs in kicking Greene off House committees

Three observations on Thursday’s vote in the House of Representatives to remove the loathsome Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments:
•It was the right decision. Anyone who advocates assassinating political adversaries should be shunned. That shouldn’t have been a hard decision.
• It was good to see Rep. Chris Jacobs vote to kick Greene off her committees. That doesn’t in any way make up for his vote to overthrow an election – an indefensible action for any patriotic American. But it’s a step in the right direction.
• More than 11 Republicans should have been willing to stand up against what even Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called “looniness.” Prominent among those who failed this easy test was Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning. It was a disappointing vote by a politician who has made clear his interest in running against Gov. Andrew Cuomo next year.
Regarding the House’s action, the concerns of many Republicans were not wholly unwarranted. Greene, R-Ga., was removed from the House Education and Budget committees because of conduct that occurred before she was elected to Congress in November. In other circumstances, such an effort would raise a red flag.
Her appointment to the Education panel was especially galling given Greene’s horrendous behavior in claiming the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., didn’t really happen and in harassing David Hogg, a student who survived the assault. The woman is deranged. That should have been enough to keep her off that committee, in the first place.
But, as atrocious as that behavior was, it didn’t advocate criminality. She crossed that line in supporting the execution of prominent Democratic leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. With that, Republicans should have been clamoring for her removal. They didn’t.
Indeed, some reportedly gave her a standing ovation after a non-apology in which she preposterously claimed that she had been “allowed to believe things that weren’t true” – about the Parkland shooting; about the 911 attacks; about the rantings of QAnon, the conspiracy-mongering group that she overtly supported. What is the value in tolerating such a presence and, in so doing, making her the face of the Republican Party? Watch the Democrats’ ads if Reed runs for governor.
As to Jacobs, he doesn’t seem to know which way to turn. He did the right thing in December when he rejected a bid by Republican attorneys general to steal the election from Biden, only to turn around and join a similar effort in January, hours after a mob inspired by former President Donald Trump overran the capital, killing a policeman and causing members of Congress to fear for their lives. On Thursday, he cast a moral vote, driven mainly by Greene’s indecent presence on the Education Committee.
The Orchard Park Republican has offered voters a profile in waffling, but Democrats and Republicans across the region should be pleased by his vote last week. So, now, the question is: Are his waffling days over? That’s for Jacobs to demonstrate.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.