The Editorial Board: More immigrants, worker training needed to mitigate talent shortage

“As adults,” the report said, “the children of immigrants (the second generation) are among the strongest economic and fiscal contributors in the U.S. population, contributing more in taxes than either their parents or the rest of the native-born population.”

As baby boomers age out of the workforce and U.S. birth rates decline, the country needs immigrants to fill jobs and help fund Social Security and Medicare.

President Biden’s administration has talked about legislation to reform our immigration system and make it easier to attract new talent. The influx of people seeking asylum at the Southern border may derail the process of achieving a big reform bill in Congress, but through legislation and executive actions, there will be needed progress.

Whether for immigrants or native-born citizens, worker training is more important than ever. The Northland Workforce Training Center in Buffalo is an example of giving young people a route to career success, even if college is not in their plans.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., this week announced legislation to make Pell Grants more available to students taking short-term education and training programs.