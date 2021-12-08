The Editorial Board: More federal aid could steady the market when state eviction moratorium expires

Landlords are protected from having their properties foreclosed upon during the eviction moratorium, but they still have to pay their bills. Putting good landlords out of business does our community a disservice and endangers an unsettled economy.

Kevin Glover directs the Hope Center on Paderewski Drive, where landlords and tenants have sought help applying for emergency rental aid. Glover told The News’ Jay Tokasz that some renters were behind on their rent by as much as $17,000, while some landlords are owed tens of thousands of dollars in rent.

Thanks to federal funding, the state’s Emergency Rental Aid Program, or ERAP, received $2.4 billion to help tenants and landlords. About half of that has been distributed.

The state also provided $250 million for the Landlords Rental Assistance Program, to pay rent for tenants who did not apply for aid themselves.