The Editorial Board: Misguided overtime recommendation hurts farms and farmworkers

Not all jobs are alike in process and function. That’s something the Farm Laborers Wage Board apparently does not understand. Otherwise, the board would not have called, in a virtual meeting on Tuesday, for gradually reducing the overtime threshold for farmworkers by four hours every two years, starting in January 2024, before reaching the 40-hour threshold at the start of 2032. The current threshold is 60 hours.

This ruling ignores the very nature of farming, which requires a type of hard work unknown to many Americans. Farm laborers start early, spending long days dealing with crops and livestock, so that the rest of us can pick up our groceries in air-conditioned stores with music piping through the sound system.

Those farmworkers that the board is desperately trying to protect travel many miles to work, so that they can send money back home. Yes, they want and deserve respectful and humane conditions under which to work. Not many, and likely not most, want their overtime hours reduced. Doing so disrupts their missions, and places an unnecessary burden on farm owners, already struggling to remain profitable.

Brenda McDuffie, board chair and former president of the Buffalo Urban League, was quoted saying the board, which voted 2-1, believes the decision “protects the rights of farm laborers, while taking into account the needs of farmers.”

It accomplishes neither goal if farms go under.

The final decision rests with state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon, who has until late October to review the wage board’s recommendation and announce her decision.

Business groups and some lawmakers have it exactly right in calling for maintaining the 60-hour threshold for overtime pay for farmworkers. They correctly surmise that lowering overtime to 40 hours would put some farms at risk of closing, by adding a new burden for farmers already dealing with inflation, rising fuel costs and worker shortages.

State Sen. Rob Ortt, R, North Tonawanda, may not have exaggerated when he called the board’s decision “a monumental disaster.” Indeed, it could mean the end to many family farms. Bill Zittel of Amos Zittel & Sons, a family farm that has grown vegetables in Eden for 125 years, told The News that the idea of phasing in a lower threshold for overtime over 10 years “would lead to a ‘slow death’ " for his farm.

And then there is the competition from other states that are not burdened with onerous laws.

Zittel has a better idea: a federal law covering overtime for farmworkers, thus creating an even playing field.

Proponents believe that the change corrects a historical wrong by aligning farmworkers with workers in other industries and properly compensating them. The New York Civil Liberties Union insists the overtime exception for farm laborers is a “racist vestige of the Jim Crow era.” This is a lot to unpack, and those making such claims should consider the possibility that these farmworkers want to work longer hours and may choose to travel to farms in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Ohio that allow them to do so.

This year’s state budget included a provision doubling the employee tax credit for farmworkers, with the intent of offsetting higher labor costs associated with increased overtime pay. Opponents of the overtime change contend farmers would still face a cash-flow challenge covering overtime costs before being able to benefit from the tax credit.

Farming is a tough business even without inflation and before the Covid-19 pandemic. Reardon should think twice before inflicting more pain on the industry.

