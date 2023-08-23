File this under “Life isn’t fair.” Forty-four asylum-seekers, including 12 children, were evicted Monday from their temporary homes in dormitories at SUNY Buffalo State, the apparent victims of the bad actions of others and public fear. Even with no obvious evil intent by parents or the university, these tormented souls are paying the price.

Fortunately, all have been relocated to other housing, but the original hope was that these people, mostly from African countries, could stay in the under-used dorms until February. Any prospect of that came to a screeching halt after two people in a different group of migrants – housed in Cheektowaga – were accused of violent sexual assaults.

Those alleged crimes have created repeated aftershocks, allowing critics to apply a broad brush to all the migrants as well as political opponents. They caused parents of students at Buffalo State to worry about the safety of their children, even though the migrants have been living in those dorms without incident. It’s not an unnatural concern, even if mistaken in this case, and although interim university President Bonita R. Durand didn’t say so, it appears to be the factor that prompted her to withdraw her permission for the migrants to remain. Even in a country of immigrants, fear of the other is a powerful force. She said the university was supporting the work of finding new housing for those who were evicted.

It’s a shame, but now they have been moved. Most of them are families, including 12 children, and will stay at an undisclosed hotel, though not the same ones as the Cheektowaga asylum-seekers. In addition, eight single men were moved to a church rectory. Because they have already been here for several months, many should soon be eligible to work.

It’s not the first time in American history that immigrants have been treated shabbily, and it won’t be the last. Tribalism is alive and well, here and around the world. It would be better if everyone could honor the humanity and remarkable bravery of these people but, sadly, that’s not where we are.

