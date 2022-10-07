The Editorial Board: Micron deal represents the right strategy for smart growth in New York

It may not be in the immediate Western New York region, but make no mistake, chip manufacturer Micron’s prospective factory near Syracuse is a win for Buffalo and the rest of Western New York. It’s also a giant step toward New York State becoming a global hub for chip-making, with most of that activity located along the Erie Canal corridor.

Micron, headquartered in Boise, Idaho, is a leading producer of memory and data storage chips used in personal computers, smartphones, data centers, cars and other electronic products. The company is planning a gigantic 7.2 million-square-foot semiconductor facility in Clay, a suburb of Syracuse, representing an investment that may reach $100 billion. That includes creating up to 9,000 jobs at the plant and many times that number around the state. It also features $500 million in community and workforce training.

As the largest private-sector investment in New York history, this is huge, and there is no question it will benefit Western New Yorkers. Ever since President Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act, a $280 billion bill that invests in science and technology over five years and strengthens the domestic chip manufacturing industry, New York has had high hopes of becoming home to one of 20 tech hubs nationwide.

For that bill and for Micron’s choice of Central New York for its new plant, it’s important to acknowledge the efforts of Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., a major force behind both the bill and Micron’s investment. Gov. Kathy Hochul also deserves to tout Micron as a game-changing accomplishment for her administration. This company needed to be wooed here, with Texas – which just landed a large Samsung facility – as a close contender.

Micron chose New York over Lockhart, near Austin, also known as the barbecue capital of Texas. It’s a big loss for the Austin area, which has lured a series of major corporate players, including big projects by Apple, Samsung and Tesla. But it’s uplifting news for New York, often an underdog when it comes to attracting big corporate campuses.

Hochul may not have stressed Central New York’s barbecue assets, but, in a recent interview, she said she did lean hard on four-season recreation, the scenic beauty of the Finger Lakes and the local winery scene. It’s key that access to fresh water, important to this kind of manufacturing, is not a problem, thanks to Lake Ontario.

The Micron announcement can be unpacked into smaller pieces of good news, with components that include:

• Micron will be working with New York State universities and community colleges to add semiconductor courses and hands-on training to their curriculums.

• The company also plans to target the region’s large population of veterans with technical skills, one of the reasons it was attracted to this area in the first place.

• Because some of New York’s $5.5 billion incentive package is funded by New York’s Green Chips program, Micron must draw its electricity from 100% renewable sources and make other sustainability commitments.

The demand for memory chips is expected to grow, doubling by the end of the decade. With that in mind, there is still hope for Western New York’s Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP), located near Batavia, to attract the semiconductor manufacturing it has been seeking for some time.

Now, STAMP can take advantage of Micron’s proximity. It’s also reported that STAMP is still in the running for six other semiconductor operations, as well as 14 other technology-related businesses. The site did just land Plug Power, which is building a $250 million “green hydrogen” plant.

In the meantime, Western New York will undoubtedly be feeling the ripple effects of the Micron project, whether they emerge through job opportunities or the need for suppliers, distribution or anything else our region can contribute. It will almost certainly help keep more University at Buffalo graduates in New York.

The big picture: Smart, clean manufacturing is spreading its economic benefits across New York. Micron is coming and more will follow.

• • •

