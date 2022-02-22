The Editorial Board: ‘Micro-learning’ reimagines education while helping businesses fill open jobs

A couple of recent articles in The News – one about “micro learning” and the other on training certified nursing assistants – creatively support the need for innovation and reinvention in both education and business.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a plan for “micro learning” or “microcredentials” across State University of New York campuses. The campuses will expand opportunities for students to earn short-term certificates for specific, in-demand skills. Think: phlebotomy (blood draws), HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) and hospitality.
The global demand for online degrees and microcredentials creates this opportunity. Its predicted market will hit $117 billion by 2025, according to the intelligence platform HolonIQ, cited by Buffalo State Provost James Mayrose. Moreover, microcredentials hold enrollment promise for educational institutions.
Thirty-one of the state’s 64 SUNY campuses offer more than 400 microcredentials in over 60 areas of study. It is ideal for those who might find two- and four-year degrees challenging. SUNY acknowledged the request for alternatives even before the pandemic, dating back to 2018. The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the wisdom of the decision.
The approach is especially beneficial to community colleges, which have suffered in recent years from low enrollments. Microcredentials which, on average, require three classes to complete, offer a viable alternative.
In Niagara Falls, meanwhile, early enrollees who found themselves sorting through several job offers participated in the grant-funded program created by the Niagara Falls Housing Authority in collaboration with Orleans/Niagara BOCES and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
The mission: To fulfill serious staffing needs in the health care system by pairing low-income residents with access to training opportunities.
The program graduated its first five students in a ceremony in Niagara Falls, chronicled in another News article, and additional free six-week classes are scheduled throughout the year. The goal: placing 80 new certified nursing assistants into the local job market, which needs those skills.
The Housing Authority’s nursing assistant training program and similar efforts have found funding from the Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York Blue Fund and additional programs have emerged. Among them are last month’s by nursing home operators at the McGuire Group, Vestra-Care and RCA Healthcare Management/Absolut Care, which announced several partnerships with local colleges, including paid certified nursing assistant training programs.
Microcredentials offered by educational institutions and partnerships across health care and public housing represent the kind of innovation and reinvention required by the new landscape carved by demographic change and pandemic loss. These new approaches offer hope for those seeking meaningful work at higher wages and employers seeking skilled labor.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.