The Editorial Board: ‘Micro-learning’ reimagines education while helping businesses fill open jobs

The approach is especially beneficial to community colleges, which have suffered in recent years from low enrollments. Microcredentials which, on average, require three classes to complete, offer a viable alternative.

In Niagara Falls, meanwhile, early enrollees who found themselves sorting through several job offers participated in the grant-funded program created by the Niagara Falls Housing Authority in collaboration with Orleans/Niagara BOCES and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

The mission: To fulfill serious staffing needs in the health care system by pairing low-income residents with access to training opportunities.

The program graduated its first five students in a ceremony in Niagara Falls, chronicled in another News article, and additional free six-week classes are scheduled throughout the year. The goal: placing 80 new certified nursing assistants into the local job market, which needs those skills.