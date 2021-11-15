The Editorial Board: ‘Mess’ in the NFTA police department shows the need for top-to-bottom review

It took about another year for the authority to notify the state inspector general of the mystery. It didn’t take long for a team from that office to uncover another case, involving a traffic stop in October 2016.

In that matter, NFTA officers arrested two people after turning up narcotics. They took $1,105 from one of the men and $1,345 from the other, according to the state report. Federal agents, who had been tracking one of the men, joined the NFTA case. That man, Valentino Shine Sr. was later convicted in a case involving sex trafficking, but when the agents tried to collect the seized evidence from NFTA police headquarters, the evidence bag containing Shine’s $1,105 could not be found.

Instead of owning up to the problem, a detective told the state inspectors that the chief, Gast, picked out an unmarked evidence bag containing slightly more money to give to the federal agents. The detective said he falsely told the agents that bag was correctly labeled when Gast gave it to him. Compounding the lies, the reports says that Gast then suggested the detective explain away an extra $81.25 in the bag as Shine’s “pocket change.”