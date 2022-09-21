The Editorial Board: Memorial at Forest Lawn hails the Holocaust heroism of a Buffalo teacher

It might be hard for many of us to imagine the strength it took for individuals defying orders and putting their lives at risk for others, but thank goodness there are those willing to do so.

Buffalo teacher Tibor Baranski was one such individual. His brave efforts in 1944 saved thousands of Hungarian Jews from Nazi captivity and likely death. The impact Baranski had on those individuals and the heirs they were able to generate because of his heroism has been publicly acknowledged, even if Baranski might have shied away from the attention.

“I only did what God demanded of me,” Baranski often responded when asked about his actions, as reported in The News. He died in 2019. On Sunday, a memorial at Forest Lawn was dedicated to him and his wife, Katalin.

These were huge deeds. Holocaust documentation credits Baranski with saving at least 3,000 Jews. Even more impressive – if that is possible – is anecdotal evidence suggesting the number could be as high as 12,000. Yad Vasheem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem, named him “righteous among nations,” which is its highest honor for gentiles who risked their lives to save Jews.

Baranski’s story is compelling and inspiring. He started saving lives as a young man of 22 and lived to be 96. His grandson, Nandor Forgach, remarked that Baranski did not speak much about those days. Who can fault him? The fitting honor at Forest Lawn on Sunday, which would have marked Baranski’s 100th birthday, will inform all, as a new resting place for him and his wife, who died in 2011, was unveiled.

On Friday, a new documentary film on Baranski, “Mindhalaig,” will debut on Hungarian television. A version of the film with English subtitles is expected to be distributed in the United States later.

It will tell the story of a 22-year-old studying for the Catholic priesthood who approached Monsignor Angelo Rotta, Hungary’s papal nuncio, to intervene on behalf of some of his Jewish friends. Like many missions, his expanded, ultimately saving the lives of thousands of Jews who might otherwise have been sent to concentration camps.

Like all lives well lived and in the service of others, Baranski’s is inspirational. The dedication to such an honorable man is fitting and a reminder to us all the difference one individual who is unafraid to act humanely can make.

