Just because it wasn’t surprising doesn’t mean it’s not a sorrowful moment. Monday’s announcement that Medaille University would close its doors marks a moment when the economic forces grinding on colleges and universities claimed a casualty.

It took only the weekend for Medaille’s board to conclude that, with last week’s collapse of a plan to become a part of Trocaire College, its only choice was to fold the tent. Come Aug. 31, an institution that traces back almost 150 years will be history.

That ending also serves as a warning shot to other institutions in the region, though it could also relieve some pressures by reducing competition for students.

Medaille’s problems aren’t unique. Indeed, the causes of its demise are afflicting colleges and universities around the country, including elsewhere in Erie County.

Enrollments are plunging and are expected to get worse. Medaille’s fell by more than one-third since 2012, while Trocaire’s slid 25%. But Trocaire benefits from a $22.5 million endowment, while Medaille’s, at $2 million, is notably lower. In addition, said Interim President Lori Quigley, Medaille’s outstanding liabilities were a burden. The Covid-19 pandemic further undermined the university.

Only last month, the two institutions announced a plan for Trocaire to absorb Medaille, with no changes in tuition or fees. But last week, for reasons that are being kept secret, the plan crumbled. It’s not known if that development was related to the revelation in early May that the change could cost as many as 419 jobs at Medaille’s Buffalo and Rochester campuses. It would be an odd coincidence if it weren’t.

A primary question going forward is what becomes of students in the midst of their programs at Medaille. A partial answer was offered on Tuesday by Daemen University, which announced an agreement that will allow Medaille students to finish their studies at Daemen – “on time, and at no additional cost,” said Dr. Greg Nayor, senior vice president for strategic initiatives at Daemen. It will take in incoming, transfer and graduate students from Medaille. If that’s self-interest, it’s of the enlightened kind.

While the unfortunate loss of this long-standing university may remove some pressure from other institutions, the troubles continue. Starting in 2025, the number of 18-year-olds graduating high school is predicted to drop off significantly. It’s called the enrollment cliff and it could drag unprepared institutions over the edge. The eight counties of Western New York are home to 21 colleges and universities.

At least one of them, Hilbert College in Hamburg, has announced that it is acquiring Valley College, a small, private institution with campuses in Ohio and West Virginia. It serves adult students in transitional life situations. It’s a creative response to unrelenting pressures.

Consolidation and cooperation must be in the future for many colleges, especially the private ones that can’t rely on public tax dollars. But even those institutions are under tremendous pressure.

They should all take note of Medaille’s demise and redouble efforts to reimagine their institutions.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.