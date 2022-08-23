The Editorial Board: Medaille and Trocaire realize that working together is working smarter

Medaille and Trocaire may not be calling their collaboration a merger but the groundwork is being laid. If and when a merger does occur, it could be to the benefit of both institutions and the educational communities each serves.

Meanwhile, credit the leaders for having the willingness to have the discussions with staff and stakeholders. They understand the urgent need to find synergies that can make working together profitable and help stanch the bleeding that results as enrollment continues to drop.

Many colleges and universities across the country are facing similar problems: Demographics account for much of the drops in enrollment. There are not enough new students coming into the pipeline. In addition, some institutions might be disadvantaged by program overlap with nearby facilities.

Fortunately, in this case, two private colleges have found common cause.

As Buffalo News’ Janet Gramza wrote, Medaille University and Trocaire College announced a cooperative agreement that could lead to a merger of the two schools in the future. Much work needs to happen before it gets that far. Trocaire President Bassam Deeb and Medaille Interim President Lori Quigley indicated that it will take 12 to 18 months to gain approval for agreements from the state and accrediting body for both schools, Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

The commission, according to Deeb, will help guide the outcome and terminology. Moreover, it is too soon to determine whether the partnership will result in any program, staffing or physical changes on the two campuses. It would be easy to imagine some changes given the close proximity, at 9 miles, between the two campuses. But one should take the leaders at their word.

It is comforting that neither leaders imagine any staff cuts because both have been operating as “lean organizations” as enrollment has declined. Trocaire currently has approximately 1,100 students and Medaille about 1,600. Deeb said Trocaire’s partnership investigation began four years ago and determined that Medaille would be suitable for the venture because the two schools have virtually no overlap in their program offerings. One institution could complement the other: Medaille features biology and health sciences classes as part of its veterinary tech program. Trocaire has a nursing school.

It is the start of a conversation and concept that include the exploration of partnerships with industry and nonprofit organizations to better prepare students for jobs.

Regardless of how far Medaile and Trocaire go with this partnership, the fact that they are in discussions about what can be done is a refreshing sign that better times could be ahead for both institutions. Other schools might consider similar discussions as the Western New York higher education landscape adjusts to demographic realities and the needs of the 21st century.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.