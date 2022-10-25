The Editorial Board: Mecozzi for Buffalo School Board

Buffalo Public Schools are facing another year of uphill battles, with poor test performances, transportation issues and discipline problems at the top of the list, but these major challenges – in addition to another overdue teachers’ contract to negotiate – haven’t translated to a lively School Board election season. Although the seats of all six district representatives, who serve on the board alongside three at-large members, are up for re-election this year, only one seat is contested, the West District. Incumbent Jennifer Mecozzi is seeking her third term, running against challengers Le’Candice Durham and Mustafa Abdo.

While both challengers have interesting ideas and show eagerness to pitch in, Mecozzi adds familiarity with district operations to the passion she’s demonstrated since she first became a candidate in 2016. She deserves reelection.

Mecozzi knows what the big issues are and adds her personal advocacy for better communication between the district and parents. She also maintains that, even as academic performance becomes an increasingly urgent issue, the importance of such “extras” as athletics and the arts must be acknowledged as essential to the educational experience. Her proven willingness to consider all views, roll up her sleeves and participate in open-minded discussions with her fellow board members is what is needed with both a difficult school year and a challenging contract negotiation in full heated progress. Experience will matter.

Of the two challengers, Mustafa Abdo has an inspirational resume and story. He arrived in Buffalo in 2008 as a refugee from Somalia, having spent the 17 preceding years in a Syrian refugee camp. At that time, he could not speak English and had little formal education. By 2018, he had a Masters degree in information technology, had run a successful IT business and is now a housing inspector for Buffalo. Abdo has been working as a volunteer throughout his community and is eager to do more. He is a shining example of what hard work, enthusiasm and determination can accomplish against formidable odds, and we urge him to continue to consider public service. A district with so many refugee students could surely use his influence.

Le’Candice Durham, like Mecozzi, cites communication, especially to ESL communities, as a major challenge for the district, and also advocates for financial literacy programs. She has been active as a volunteer and was a 2021 mayoral candidate. Though passionate about her causes, Durham, like Abdo, lacks the experience to negotiate this office at a critical time.

