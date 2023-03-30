Major home rehabs are never easy. Ask anybody.

But the hardships suffered by some McCarley Gardens tenants during updates to their housing complex at 818 Michigan Ave. seem a bridge too far.

Since January 2022, developer BFC Partners has been undertaking large-scale interior and exterior renovations throughout the 45-year-old affordable housing complex, which is owned by St. John Baptist Church and consists of 21 townhouse-style buildings holding 135 units. The rehab includes updates to existing units, a new playground and community center, and an addition of four new townhomes with 15 units. Down the road, an additional single-building complex with 220 new apartments is planned.

The rehabs of existing units are now mostly completed, but not all the tenants – most of whom had to stay in their homes during construction – are satisfied customers, either with the final results or with the disruption they experienced while work was being done around them.

Even Donald Capoccia, principle of BFC, admitted, “It was incredibly inconvenient for the tenants,” adding “There’s probably not a more difficult way to deliver a unit like this than having the tenant in the unit while you’re doing the work,” in a late December News article about the project. Yes: It should have been avoided, in the first place.

Capoccia didn’t have to live in one of the apartments during all this, though. Jazmine Pruitt did, and says she still does not have access to her bedroom: “If I could get up and leave and have somewhere better to go, I would. But I can’t right now.”

Pruitt and other tenants say that some of the work wasn’t properly completed, citing issues like drafts from poor sealing and new windows that allowed snow in during December’s blizzard. They also assert that their concerns were brushed aside by the complex’s management.

Other tenants seem well satisfied; Sandra Crum, a 16-year resident, said in December, “I think they did a good job. ... This is the first time we’ve gotten new floors and new paint jobs and new siding, and a new kitchen.”

This is the first big update of the complex – long considered a model for low income housing – since it was built in 1978. The two-story townhomes are surrounded by green space and have the peaceful look of a suburban enclave, despite their location in the heart of the city. McCarley Gardens residents fought back vociferously when a possible sale of the property to the University at Buffalo was contemplated by St. John’s in 2013. This strenuous opposition was one reason the initiative was abandoned.

These residents, who have already successfully advocated for their rights to safe, good-quality housing, deserve that any upgrades should be held to a high standard.

At the end of the day, it’s not good enough for some or even most tenants to be happy. Everybody should have their concerns addressed. All issues with the current renovations must be corrected before any other projects on this property go forward.

Everybody needs to be made whole and it is up to BFC and St. John Baptist Church, to make sure that happens.

• • •

