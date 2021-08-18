The Editorial Board: Mayoral attention, tax credits bolster Buffalo's 'Hollywood' economy

It is an important point and one that the winner of November’s mayoral election should remember. Clark estimates that “Cabrini” will pour millions of dollars into the local economy by employing all sorts of workers who then get trained in moviemaking – and later used on other films, here and out of town – and also through lumber, crafts supplies, renting hotel rooms, renting cars and dining.

The Hollywood movie industry seems to be sold on Buffalo. “Cabrini” is only the latest film. “Marshall,” “Nightmare Alley” and “A Quiet Place Part II” are other recent additions to a list that includes “The Natural,” the 1984 film that brought Robert Redford to Buffalo. Two new multimillion-dollar studios, one near Rich Products and the other by RiverBend, will only add to the draw.

As Clark likes to say, this is outside money coming from Los Angeles and New York City and other areas into the local economy. The Brown administration has been lauded by filmmakers. The cast of “Marshall” singled the mayor out back in 2016 in offering an expression of thanks for “fostering a culture that encourages film production.”