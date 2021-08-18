The Editorial Board: Mayoral attention, tax credits bolster Buffalo's 'Hollywood' economy

Here’s why Buffalo is becoming so popular with filmmakers: It’s not just the tax credit that helps defray their expenses, though that is essential. It is also the help they get from the city.
The producers for “Untitled Cabrini,” the film that started principal photography here July 16, wanted to shoot in several Buffalo locations. Buffalo Niagara Film Commissioner Tim Clark contacted Mayor Byron W. Brown. Brown put city department heads and deputies into a room with the producers.
Said Clark: “We had police, we had fire, we had parks, we had traffic, we had parking, we had law – the legal department because of the contracts for the big trucks on the street and insurance reasons. Not only did he assemble these people but the mayor came himself to this meeting.”
Added Clark: “That sends a strong message to anybody who comes to shoot.”
As if to underscore the point, he observed that the film’s Academy award-winning producer, Jonathan Sanger, was at the meeting and appreciated the coordination so much that he said he will never shoot anywhere else again. Even if he does, the word will spread.
The New York State tax incentives are important – 25%, with another 10% for below-the-line labor costs (crew members) for filming in upstate New York. But just as important, filmmakers know they will be treated right when they need Niagara Square closed for an afternoon, for example, or a crosswalk sign removed.
It is an important point and one that the winner of November’s mayoral election should remember. Clark estimates that “Cabrini” will pour millions of dollars into the local economy by employing all sorts of workers who then get trained in moviemaking – and later used on other films, here and out of town – and also through lumber, crafts supplies, renting hotel rooms, renting cars and dining.
The Hollywood movie industry seems to be sold on Buffalo. “Cabrini” is only the latest film. “Marshall,” “Nightmare Alley” and “A Quiet Place Part II” are other recent additions to a list that includes “The Natural,” the 1984 film that brought Robert Redford to Buffalo. Two new multimillion-dollar studios, one near Rich Products and the other by RiverBend, will only add to the draw.
As Clark likes to say, this is outside money coming from Los Angeles and New York City and other areas into the local economy. The Brown administration has been lauded by filmmakers. The cast of “Marshall” singled the mayor out back in 2016 in offering an expression of thanks for “fostering a culture that encourages film production.”
Brown is locked in the political fight of his life as he wages a write-in campaign after being upset in the Democratic primary by newcomer India B. Walton. Now, several industries are curious, even nervous about who emerges as the final victor in November. Both Brown, though his commitment is clear, and Walton should pledge to continue an open-arms policy for the film industry. Why? Because it is important, not only to young and old who want to be extras (between 400 and 600 jobs for “Cabrini,” including the extras) but for gaffers and grips. Even the cranes used in the movie were rented from local businesses. It is a major movie which means a major union contract which means top dollar for participants.
By the way, filmmakers pay their way. Brown was upfront about “Cabrini” not costing taxpayers a dime for police, parking loss, etc. They understand. The fact is, without mayoral support – or, for that matter, the backing provided by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and other local politicians – it won’t work.
When the shoot requires city locales and, in this case, the building of a backlot from the ground up, the mayor must be all in. It helps sell the deal, according to Clark, who feels fortunate to be a film commissioner in a town with this kind of leadership.
As chairman of the Association of Film Commissioners International, Clark talks to colleagues from around the world who, he says, express envy at the level of cooperation Buffalo provides. It matters. Guillermo del Toro (“Nightmare Alley”) was “blown away” that a mayor of a city would take time to meet.
It is hugely important for the locality to have a mayor who is engaged, involved and cares about the jobs these movies bring in to the community. Lights, camera, action, yes. But also economic activity, vitality and work, work, work.