The Editorial Board: Mayor’s debate reluctance is predictable, but it disrespects both voters and democracy

Since the country’s first nationally televised presidential debate, between then Vice President Richard Nixon and his Democratic opponent, Sen. John Kennedy, these events have become strategic mine fields, with candidates trying to influence lighting, spacing, time constraints, follow-up questions and even who the moderators are. What they don’t want – especially the incumbents – is to answer pointed, specific questions about their performance in office. But the smart ones do.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo didn’t really need to debate his 2018 Democratic challenger Cynthia Nixon and, in truth, he didn’t really seem to want to. But he did. Four years earlier, though, he declined to debate Zephyr Teachout.

(Cuomo, it is fair to say, doesn’t mind exploiting the debate system. He insisted in 2010 that, in addition to Republican nominee Carl Paladino, the stage also accommodate Jimmy McMillan, the no-chance-to-win candidate of the “Rent is too damn high” party.)

Better still would be an approach that actually gives candidates time to delve into issues, and for reporters and opponents to challenge them on their positions and their records. That would take a level of confidence and respect that too many candidates lack, but it would serve the interests of democracy which, these days, needs all the support it can muster.