The Editorial Board: Mayor makes right choice to yield on school speed zone cameras

It appears that you can fight City Hall, at least if you get the Common Council on your side.
Mayor Byron W. Brown’s administration decided to give up the battle over keeping the city’s school zone speed cameras in place, ending more than a year of jousting on the issue.
We supported the installation of the cameras as a way to deal with the real dangers of motorists driving too fast near schoolchildren. We still think adjustments could have been made to keep the program going, but it was doomed by a clumsy rollout.
When the cameras were first activated in March 2020 near 20 public, private and charter schools in the city, they were turned on for the entire school day, which was supported by the Buffalo Public Schools. The Common Council voted to amend the time to two hours in the morning and two in the afternoon, which Brown vetoed in October of that year. The following month, the mayor and Council reached a compromise on reduced hours.
Council members have said repeatedly that their offices were deluged with calls from constituents complaining about getting ticketed by the cameras. Anyone traveling 26 mph or faster is subject to getting a $50 ticket mailed to them if spotted by the cameras, operated by the vendor, Sensys Gatso. The city receives $36 of each citation, with the camera company getting the rest.
Some motorists complained of getting tickets in zones where there are no schools, or tickets issued during hours when the cameras were not supposed to operate. Others said their tickets arrived when the date when payment was due had passed, saddling them with late fees. The city worked to resolve the problems, but citizen frustration continued to build.
The mayor either stuck to his guns or dug in his heels, depending on your perspective. We don’t question his intentions in responding to the problem of school speeding. City Hall said since the cameras’ installation, compliance by Buffalo drivers in speed zones is up 82%. Brown’s determination to keep the program going seemed to prevent him from working with the Council on compromise measures, such as increasing the speed limit in school zones from 15 mph to 20 mph, and adding speed bumps and radar speed signs, which are part of the Council’s plan for going forward without the cameras.
Getting pulled over for speeding in a school zone will cost a motorist more than $50. The cameras were an experiment worth trying but, under the circumstances, it’s best that the mayor decided this was a fight not worth continuing.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.