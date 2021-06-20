The Editorial Board: Mayor makes right choice to yield on school speed zone cameras

Some motorists complained of getting tickets in zones where there are no schools, or tickets issued during hours when the cameras were not supposed to operate. Others said their tickets arrived when the date when payment was due had passed, saddling them with late fees. The city worked to resolve the problems, but citizen frustration continued to build.

The mayor either stuck to his guns or dug in his heels, depending on your perspective. We don’t question his intentions in responding to the problem of school speeding. City Hall said since the cameras’ installation, compliance by Buffalo drivers in speed zones is up 82%. Brown’s determination to keep the program going seemed to prevent him from working with the Council on compromise measures, such as increasing the speed limit in school zones from 15 mph to 20 mph, and adding speed bumps and radar speed signs, which are part of the Council’s plan for going forward without the cameras.

Getting pulled over for speeding in a school zone will cost a motorist more than $50. The cameras were an experiment worth trying but, under the circumstances, it’s best that the mayor decided this was a fight not worth continuing.

• • •

