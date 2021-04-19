The Editorial Board: Mayor, Common Council can find neutral ground on school zone cameras

It’s time to end the controversy over Buffalo’s school zone speed cameras. A compromise should be possible.
Six out of nine city lawmakers who voted recently to get rid of the speed cameras by September believe they are unnecessarily punitive. They may be right, but this does not have to be an all-or-nothing proposition. Changes could be made to the program to lower the risk of a citation while still carrying out the fundamental mission of increasing the safety of schoolchildren.
As of late January, 100,427 citations had been issued under the program. The administration says it not only saves lives but about half of the citations were issued to people who live outside the city. Moreover, the administration says the cameras have increased compliance by drivers to 82% since February 2020.
Tell that to the numerous drivers who have been caught driving above the 15 mph limit. It only takes a speed of 26 mph to be dunned for $50, mailed courtesy of Sensys Gatso, the camera company. The city gets $36 of each citation and the camera company receives the remaining $14. There is no limit to the number of citations drivers can receive and some have received more than a few. Here’s a piece of advice: Slow down.
It can be easier said than done for unwary motorists. Although the zones are clearly marked, some angry drivers have said they did not see the sign or flashing lights. A $50 fine can help fix that.
Lawmakers just passed an amendment that calls for replacing the cameras with radar speed signs and installing nonpunitive traffic calming measures in school zones, such as speed bumps. The amendment also changes the school zone speed limit from 15 mph to 20 mph and requires the city to place “school” pavement markings and crosswalks by schools.
Why not find the middle road by increasing the speed limit to 20 mph, placing the markings and adjusting the hours of operation? Leaving the camera program in place would then be less of a target. Without it, speeding drivers would be subject to a ticket which would be far costlier than $50. No one should be speeding through a school zone, plain and simple.
University Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt introduced legislation to eliminate the cameras and won the backing of a veto-proof majority of the Council. However, the mayor’s office contends that as a piece of emergency legislation, different procedures apply.
Under normal rules, the mayor has 10 days to sign the legislation or veto it. If he vetoes it, the Council then has 30 days to override. If Brown does not act at that time, the legislation becomes law.
Speeding drivers should face consequences. It is especially true in school zones. However, there is room for compromise and adjustment while preserving safety and educating adult drivers who should know better.
