The Editorial Board: Mayor, Common Council can find neutral ground on school zone cameras

It’s time to end the controversy over Buffalo’s school zone speed cameras. A compromise should be possible.

Six out of nine city lawmakers who voted recently to get rid of the speed cameras by September believe they are unnecessarily punitive. They may be right, but this does not have to be an all-or-nothing proposition. Changes could be made to the program to lower the risk of a citation while still carrying out the fundamental mission of increasing the safety of schoolchildren.

As of late January, 100,427 citations had been issued under the program. The administration says it not only saves lives but about half of the citations were issued to people who live outside the city. Moreover, the administration says the cameras have increased compliance by drivers to 82% since February 2020.

Tell that to the numerous drivers who have been caught driving above the 15 mph limit. It only takes a speed of 26 mph to be dunned for $50, mailed courtesy of Sensys Gatso, the camera company. The city gets $36 of each citation and the camera company receives the remaining $14. There is no limit to the number of citations drivers can receive and some have received more than a few. Here’s a piece of advice: Slow down.