Four dedicated and passionate candidates are contending for the Ellicott District’s open seat in the June 27 Democratic primary.

Though all are sincere, one stands above the rest: Matt Dearing. Dearing’s out-of-the-box solutions can benefit both Ellicott District and the city as a whole.

On housing

Dearing rightly targets this as the key issue, and told the Editorial Board: “Policy-wise, I think the city faces a pretty dire crisis when it comes to housing. The rents have gone up substantially over the past several years.”

He noted that New York State has not been able to create any significant change when it comes to housing policy, and concluded, “I think the Council should start the process of opting into the Emergency Tenant Protection Act that was made available to upstate cities in 2019, at least by conducting a vacancy study.”

Given a citywide occupancy rate as high as 97% to 98%, Dearing thinks that would qualify the city to create a board that could start to set rent controls and other affordable housing measures.

At the same time, he thinks the city has to build more housing.

Dearing has closely examined the problem and – refreshingly – believes in a multidirectional approach, including a “more inclusionary zoning policy to allow construction of a varied type of dwelling, whether that’s more duplexes, fourplexes or cooperative housing.”

On vacant lots

Dearing thinks the Vacant Land Task Force has good ideas when it comes to putting the lots into the hands of the residents. But when there are large stretches of lots filled with trash and bordered by broken sidewalks, “those areas, in particular,” present opportunities to construct multi-unit dwellings.

Like others in government, Dearing believes that community benefit agreements should accompany tax breaks for development. In addition to asking that developers include affordable units in new developments downtownor other parts of the city, they should be incentivized to construct multi-unit dwellings in poorer neighborhoods.

Dearing also has a pilot program for sidewalk and bus stop snow removal and a more robust tree-planting strategy on his to-do list.

Other candidates in the Democratic primary: Cedric Holloway, Leah Halton-Pope and Emin “Eddie” Egriu.

Though Halton-Pope brings high-profile experience as senior adviser to Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes to her candidacy, she – like Holloway and Egriu – did not demonstrate anything close to Dearing’s specific understanding of what is needed in this district.

Voters are fortunate to have this many choices, but Dearing stands out.