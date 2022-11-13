The Editorial Board: Massive Dalfin penalty should serve as a warning to negligent landlords

It’s one of the worst cases of landlord predation and neglect that Buffalo has seen in decades. And it’s being punished accordingly.

For his role in the poisoning of dozens of Buffalo children, including 126 violations based on false lead disclosures or no disclosures at all to tenants of 63 Buffalo homes, Angel Dalfin has been ordered to pay $5,094,018.45 in penalties, the exact amount requested by State Attorney General Letitia James in her civil lawsuit. This is the largest fine ever sought from a landlord in a lead-paint violation case in Western New York.

If – a big if – the money is collected, State Supreme Court Justice Catherine Nugent Panepinto has directed that it be “used by the City of Buffalo, Erie County and New York State to prevent, abate, mitigate and/or control the exposure of children to lead hazards.”

Even without the money, this decision means a stronger focus on the hazards of lead in Buffalo.

According to Dr. Melinda S. Cameron, a pediatrician at Oishei Children’s Hospital and medical director of the WNY Lead Poisoning Prevention Resource Center, children in Buffalo had higher lead levels in their blood than children in Flint, Mich., where an infamous case of lead-contaminated drinking water garnered national headlines in 2014-15.

Dalfin’s iniquities go beyond failing to disclose or remediate the presence of deteriorating lead paint in his properties, though that alone is criminally negligent and more than justifies his being called among the worst – if not the worst – rental housing operators in Buffalo.

There also seem to be as many as 192 illegal evictions and multiple code violations in deteriorating properties where lack of maintenance made them barely fit for human habitation.

Dalfin has been placed in home detention with electronic monitoring; he still faces criminal charges of wire fraud and providing false documents.

Now that Dalfin has been removed from the roster of Buffalo slumlords, will his punishment serve as a warning to other negligent property owners throughout Western New York? That’s the hope. And it’s encouraging that state and federal authorities were able to disentangle Dalfin’s insidious web of 19 shell companies, which were meant to conceal his location, identity and assets.

It was tough to nail Dalfin, but they did it, and that means they can nail others. Predatory landlords undermine the health of Buffalo neighborhoods; zero tolerance and aggressive investigations like this one are what it takes to eradicate a persistent blight.

In addition, this case shines a new spotlight on lead contamination throughout Western New York and offers possible funding to help address it. It joins the City of Buffalo and Erie County’s efforts to help property owners identify whether their homes may have lead contamination, and provide contracted labor and supplies to remediate any problems, as well as free training for homeowners and landlords in lead remediation.

The nonprofit Heart of the City Neighborhoods is administering grants to help West Siders get free help with lead remediation. It is to be hoped that other community organizations will join this effort. Grass roots outreach is often helpful where government intervention is resisted or fails to reach people.

In the end though, enforcement is the most important tool for lead abatement. In 2020, the City of Buffalo, in conjunction with the Buffalo & Erie County Lead Safe Task Force, enacted legislation requiring certificates of compliance, three-year renewals and inspections to make sure lead is not present in properties.

If landlords fail to comply, punishment follows.

As the Attorney General observed in her statement on the Dalfin decision, “Let this be a warning to all other landlords who would try to shirk their responsibility: if you put children in harm’s way, my office will hold you accountable.”

That's just how it should be.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.