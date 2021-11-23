The Editorial Board: Masking requirement is a smart start to ease crowded hospitals, but restaurateurs should plan for vaccine mandate

“That’s what will mess up a restaurant, that’s what will mess up a store during this very critical time of the year,” Gallagher said. “We support anything that will keep stores open, keep restaurants open, and wearing masks will not slow down the economy in the way that shutting down or reducing capacity would.”

Poloncarz had initially proposed requiring restaurants to admit only vaccinated patrons but, probably wisely, he acceded to the concerns of owners who didn’t want to have to check the status of all their customers. Nevertheless, that mandate is next on the county’s four-stage response to rising hospitalization rates: mask mandate; then vaccination requirement for indoor dining, bars and entertainment venues.; then capacity restrictions; then lockdown.

Poloncarz’s decision not to require vaccinations immediately has a benefit beyond making life a little easier for restaurateurs: It gives the community a window to do better. But given the fast-developing crisis in the county’s hospitals, it’s a window that is likely to close quickly.