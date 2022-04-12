The Editorial Board: Martin Gugino may have asked for trouble, but that doesn’t make the push appropriate

You don’t have to like what anyone did that June night to know that police made a mistake. You can be a full-throated supporter of police and still see that something went wrong.

You can believe that Martin Gugino was in the wrong and still understand that police overreacted.

You can believe that a grand jury was correct not to indict the officers who shoved him and still conclude they went too far. You can believe that even though a respected former Buffalo police commissioner, Gil Kerlikowske, watched video of the shove and called it an assault.

You can believe that police had genuine concerns about Gugino’s intentions and still think they had options other then shoving a 75-year-old man aside in a moment of high stress.

An arbitrator’s decision last week affects none of that. Jeffrey M. Selchick ruled that Officers Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe did not violate Police Department regulations and did not intend to injure Gugino during the protest outside City Hall. With that, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said he would reinstate the officers to duty. It’s not an outrageous decision, but it doesn’t get to the fundamental issue of proportion.

Everyone at the 2020 protest was under pressure, it’s fair to say. Some were there as part of the continuing, nationwide protests against the killing of George Floyd, murdered by a Minneapolis police officer only 10 days before. Gugino was there, he says, to protest what he believed to be an illegal curfew imposed by Mayor Byron W. Brown because of the protests. Police were there in response to the protests and, to the point of the shove, to enforce the curfew.

As the curfew took effect, and the riot-ready police moved to enforce it, Gugino unwisely approached the officers. One shoved him, causing him to lose his balance and fall to the pavement and fracturing his skull. He spent a month in the hospital. It made news around the world.

The severe injury surely could have been unintentional, as Selchick believes, but that’s not the point – not to the overarching question of whether the officers involved acted appropriately in the heat of the moment.

Yes, they were under pressure. And perhaps, as the officers are reported to have testified, they were trying to keep Gugino out of their “personal space” and away from their weapons. And, to be sure, as police union lawyer Thomas Burton observed, “If Mr. Gugino had simply moved away and left, none of this would have happened.”

It could all be true and you can still question whether the response of heavily armed officers was proportionate to the offense. That goes to the matters of training and departmental expectations.

Only recently, Buffalo saw an example of police doing their best to de-escalate a dangerous situation. In the end, officers shot a knife-wielding man apparently in the grip of a mental health crisis, but they fired only after working diligently to resolve the conflict safely and, even then, only when he lunged toward them.

Gugino had unwisely approached the phalanx of officers, but he didn’t lunge. He sauntered. He posed no obvious risk that a warning to back off or a firm escort away from the officer couldn’t have sufficed. Actions such as those, before resorting to a shove, distinguish a militarized police force and one composed of public servants.

Gugino still has a civil lawsuit pending against the city. However it is resolved, we hope that police, both brass and officers, will take from this unfortunate event a renewed commitment to the value of training and, in particular, de-escalation. Because, while it is absolutely true that none of this would have happened if Gugino had walked away, it is also true that police could have responded less aggressively to threat of an unarmed 75-year-old.

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com . Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.

You don’t have to like what anyone did that June night to know that police made a mistake. You can be a full-throated supporter of police and still see that something went wrong.

You can believe that Martin Gugino was in the wrong and still understand that police overreacted.

You can believe that a grand jury was correct not to indict the officers who shoved him and still conclude they went too far. You can believe that even though a respected former Buffalo police commissioner, Gil Kerlikowski, watched video of the shove and called it an assault.

You can believe that police had genuine concerns about Gugino’s intentions and still think they had options other then shoving a 75-year-old man aside in a moment of high stress.

An arbitrator’s decision last week affects none of that. Jeffrey M. Selchick ruled that Officers Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe did not violate Police Department regulations and did not intend to injure Gugino during the protest outside City Hall. With that, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said he would reinstate the officers to duty. It’s not an outrageous decision, but it doesn’t get to the fundamental issue of proportion.

Everyone at the 2020 protest was under pressure, it’s fair to say. Some were there as part of the continuing, nationwide protests against the killing of George Floyd, murdered by a Minneapolis police officer only 10 days before. Gugino was there, he says, to protest what he believed to be an illegal curfew imposed by Mayor Byron W. Brown because of the protests. Police were there in response to the protests and, to the point of the shove, to enforce the curfew.

As the curfew took effect, and the riot-ready police moved to enforce it, Gugino unwisely approached the officers. One shoved him, causing him to lose his balance and fall to the pavement and fracturing his skull. He spent a month in the hospital. It made news around the world.

The severe injury surely could have been unintentional, as Selchick believes, but that’s not the point – not to the overarching question of whether the officers involved acted appropriately in the heat of the moment.

Yes, they were under pressure. And perhaps, as the officers are reported to have testified, they were trying to keep Gugino out of their “personal space” and away from their weapons. And, to be sure, as police union lawyer Thomas Burton observed, “If Mr. Gugino had simply moved away and left, none of this would have happened.

It could all be true and you can still question whether the response of heavily armed officers was proportionate to the offense. That goes to the matters of training and departmental expectations.

Only recently, Buffalo saw an example of police doing their best to de-escalate a dangerous situation. In the end, officers shot a knife-wielding man apparently in the grip of a mental health crisis, but they fired only after working diligently to resolve the conflict safely and, even then, only when he lunged toward them.

Gugino had unwisely approached the phalanx of officers, but he didn’t lunge. He sauntered. He posed no obvious risk that a warning to back off or a firm escort away from the officer couldn’t have sufficed. Actions such as those, before resorting to a shove, distinguish a militarized police force and one composed of public servants.

Gugino still has a civil lawsuit pending against city. However it is resolved, we hope that police, both brass and officers, will take from this unfortunate event a renewed commitment to value of training and, in particular, de-escalation. Because, while it is absolutely true that none of this would have happened if Gugino had walked away, it is also true that police could have responded less aggressively to threat of an unarmed 75-year-old.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.