The Editorial Board: Marked by racist murders and a deadly storm, the book closes on 2022

There was no hint on Jan. 1 that this year would be so hard.

Like all years – and hopefully including 2023 – 2022 started with the glow of a fresh start. As with a new baby, all things were possible. And lots of good things did happen, in the Buffalo region, in New York State and around the country.

But what was bad was terrible – sometimes harrowing. On May 14, it was horrifying.

When a depraved human being drove 200 miles with the evil intent of murdering Black people – and then doing it – the year’s reputation was set in stone, at least for the good-hearted people of Western New York. In minutes, 10 innocent people, doing nothing more hazardous than shopping for food, were taken from their families and their community. Three others were wounded. It was a treacherous act by a white teenager, consumed with unreasoning racist hatred.

In its response, though, Western New York shone with some of the best of humanity can offer, beginning with President Biden’s emotional visit with families of the victims and the words of comfort he offered a grieving city.

New York State responded by tightening laws that could ward off another tragedy in which someone with no business owning a firearm might be identified before he hurts anyone.

But the most far-reaching response came in the broad, if belated, recognition of the terrible cost of Buffalo’s history of segregation and the determination finally to do something about it. Food access, housing, opportunity and education all have come up for discussion – and action.

One effort, in particular, drew attention from across the country. Organized by Kevin Gaughan and led by him and a group of Buffalo’s Black leaders, the American Food Equity Conference looked to create a national model for ready access to healthy food. It may be the most hopeful outgrowth of a historic tragedy. Here’s hoping it doesn’t die on the vine.

The year approached its end in terrifying fashion as a blizzard of historic dimensions raged though parts of Western New York, burying streets, damaging homes and taking lives – at least 40 around the region, most of those in Buffalo, where at least 31 people suffered storm-related deaths.

The storm’s impact dwarfed the 1977 blizzard, but, as challenging and stressful as it has been, Buffalonians responded as they always have: caring for strangers with open hearts and even open doors. What a community this is.

Plenty of other events characterized 2022, if not as viscerally. Kathy Hochul, a Buffalonian, became the first woman elected governor of this state. You don’t have to be a Democrat to appreciate that moment.

With her efforts and those of many others, an agreement was struck to build a modern, new stadium for the Buffalo Bills who, as a condition of the deal, will remain here for at least the next 30 years. Until that agreement was signed, the team’s departure was always a possibility, though perhaps not a likelihood.

On the subject of the election, America held one without violence and, but for the ridiculous Kari Lake of Arizona, no preposterous claims of gigantic – and virtually impossible – voter fraud. Call it the start of a possible return to normal. Maybe.

Then, again, Donald Trump did announce his third candidacy for president, only weeks before the congressional Jan. 6 committee referred him to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution. It’s the first time that has happened in U.S. history, but the evidence was compelling – and dangerous to ignore.

Back in Buffalo, funding was announced for a plan to cover Rt. 33, a mistake of an expressway that isolated much of Buffalo’s Black population when it was built. The commitment to cover it, made with an eye to healing the damage, predated the May 14 shooting, but it meshes with the work of making Buffalo a better, more inclusive city.

The city school district welcomed a new superintendent in a local woman and longtime education leader. Tonja Williams succeeded Kriner Cash, who also brought value to the district, but who reached the end of his string with a mishandled response to February’s violence at McKinley High School. So far, so good.

Two iconic pieces of the Buffalo landscape suffered grievous injury during the year, but they came to opposite fates. The USS The Sullivans, a World War II destroyer moored at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park., began taking on water, but with money from Washington and other sources, it has been stabilized and should be fully repaired.

Not so the Great Northern Grain Elevator. After a storm opened a hole in a wall in December 2021, James Comerford, then-commissioner of permit and inspection services, issued an ill-considered emergency demolition permit to Archer Daniels Midland Co., which owns the historic structure and has long pined for its destruction. Mayor Byron W Brown did nothing to intervene.

Despite the storm damage, and despite the unnecessary authorization to raze it, the grain elevator continued to stand, oblivious to its physical and political wounds.

Meanwhile, the judge in the ensuing lawsuit, State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo, ruled against preservationists, but waited more than two months to dismiss the case, thus – purposely or not – blocking an appeal. He finally acted the day before demolition began. If he didn’t purposely put his thumb on the scale of justice, he made sure people would think he did. The old building, last of its kind, is coming down. Buffalo suffers another avoidable loss.

Much more happened, of course, but we end by remembering some of those we lost this year: Queen Elizabeth and Mikhail Gorbachev. James Caan and Tony Sirico. Dwayne Hickman and Tony Dow. Ronnie Spector and Jerry Lee Lewis. And many others.

Locally, we lost too many to list, but we’ll mention Gerry Rising, once a nature columnist for The Buffalo News. And we’ll remember once again the 10 who tragically lost their lives on May 11: Celestine Chaney. Roberta A. Drury. Andre Mackniel. Katherine Massey. Margus D. Morrison. Heyward Patterson. Aaron Salter Jr. Geraldine Talley. Ruth Whitfield. Pearl Young.

Rest in peace.

• • •

