The Editorial Board: Mark Poloncarz’s timely budget proposal takes advantage of revenue abundance

These are prosperous times for Erie County government. Sales tax collections – the county’s largest revenue source – are up significantly. Federal aid pours in from programs providing relief after the worst months of the coronavirus pandemic.
That prosperity makes it easier for Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz to make long-term investments in his proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022, such as a $21 million increase in total spending on roads and bridges. Beyond that kind of “eat your vegetables” spending, there are some priorities that deserve to be popular with the public, such as: awarding grants to small businesses; helping the District Attorney’s Office keep up with an increased workload; and giving people on public assistance a boost into the job market.
Some will criticize the fact that overall county spending is rising by 13%, but that is compared to the previous year, which was scarred by Covid-19 lockdowns. As Erie County’s economy works its way back, Poloncarz’s proposed budget makes good use of available resources to move the county forward.
Rising property values and new construction will mean the property tax levy – the sum of taxes collected by the county – will rise by 3%, while the tax rate goes down. Poloncarz said the average tax rate will drop from $4.71 for every $1,000 of assessed value to $4.42, the lowest rate in decades.
Fanfare about historically low rates won’t mean much to property owners who get a higher tax bill after seeing their home’s valuation increase. That’s the “no free lunch” part of property appreciation.
The budget plan, using county and federal funds, increases spending on roads and bridges from $59.8 million this year to $80.8 million next year. Shoring up our infrastructure does not inspire supporters to march in the streets, but it’s necessary for the long term. Foes of the county executive who post signs saying “Poloncarz, fix this road” cannot in good conscience object to spending money to do it.
A new initiative worth watching is a $9 million pilot program aiming to help 200 families receiving public assistance make the transition to work. The program, designed by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, focuses on helping participants over the “benefits cliff.” That describes when people receiving public benefits earn a raise, and then discover that they make too much money to receive the benefits, but don’t make enough money to sustain themselves and their household.
The program would provide scholarships, day care and other assistance to families for two years. If that proves useful in solving the benefits cliff problem, it could be scaled up across the country. That would not only reduce the rolls of those on public assistance, it could lead to easing the nationwide hiring shortage.
Sales tax revenue grew 23% this year, thanks mainly to two factors. One, a Supreme Court ruling enabled counties to get tax revenue from sales to online merchants. And the federal stimulus packages put more money in the pockets of consumers, who made more purchases in 2021. The stimulus checks are windfalls unlikely to be repeated, so the county needs to caution against overly optimistic projections about future sales tax revenue.
The budget plan adds 39 full-time county jobs and accounts for another 124 that were restored midyear. The additions include 14 new positions in the District Attorney’s office, which needs additional personnel to keep up with new requirements imposed by bail and discovery reform legislation that passed in 2019.
Some small-government advocates will complain about adding positions to the public payrolls, but the public sector is a major employer in Western New York. Erie County is our region’s second-largest public sector employer, after the University at Buffalo. County employees support their families and spend money here. Without them, Western New York’s economy would contract. The trick, as in the private sector, is to add only the jobs that are needed to do the work.
Poloncarz has been talking about his ErieNet community broadband project for several years. This year, thanks to federal funding, construction is finally expected to begin.
In a year of rebounding from a public health crisis, the county executive’s budget smartly steers money into long-term investments.
