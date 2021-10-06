The Editorial Board: Mark Poloncarz’s timely budget proposal takes advantage of revenue abundance

Fanfare about historically low rates won’t mean much to property owners who get a higher tax bill after seeing their home’s valuation increase. That’s the “no free lunch” part of property appreciation.

The budget plan, using county and federal funds, increases spending on roads and bridges from $59.8 million this year to $80.8 million next year. Shoring up our infrastructure does not inspire supporters to march in the streets, but it’s necessary for the long term. Foes of the county executive who post signs saying “Poloncarz, fix this road” cannot in good conscience object to spending money to do it.

A new initiative worth watching is a $9 million pilot program aiming to help 200 families receiving public assistance make the transition to work. The program, designed by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, focuses on helping participants over the “benefits cliff.” That describes when people receiving public benefits earn a raise, and then discover that they make too much money to receive the benefits, but don’t make enough money to sustain themselves and their household.