The Editorial Board: Many issues are involved in reimagining the VA, but hospital proposal is valuable

The $1 billion that the Department of Veterans Affairs proposes to spend on a new Buffalo hospital near the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus promises to deliver major improvement for veterans in a modern facility that replaces the aging structure on Bailey Avenue. It would be a win for veterans and for Buffalo.

Many veterans feel pride in the existing V.A. Medical Center, which opened in 1949. But the facility, at slightly more than 1 million square feet, is in dire need of repairs, on the scale of multiple millions of dollars, as News Washington bureau chief Jerry Zremski reported. It lacks central air conditioning, has undersized operating rooms that limit the equipment that can be installed, and the corridors are narrow.

In addition, the Bailey Avenue site is penned in, offering no room for expansion. The VA called it “sub-optimal,” because of its distance from the downtown medical campus, which was designed to foster collaboration among institutions, their employees and the community. The VA report states that veterans would get better care in a new facility.