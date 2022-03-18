The Editorial Board: Many issues are involved in reimagining the VA, but hospital proposal is valuable

The $1 billion that the Department of Veterans Affairs proposes to spend on a new Buffalo hospital near the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus promises to deliver major improvement for veterans in a modern facility that replaces the aging structure on Bailey Avenue. It would be a win for veterans and for Buffalo.
Many veterans feel pride in the existing V.A. Medical Center, which opened in 1949. But the facility, at slightly more than 1 million square feet, is in dire need of repairs, on the scale of multiple millions of dollars, as News Washington bureau chief Jerry Zremski reported. It lacks central air conditioning, has undersized operating rooms that limit the equipment that can be installed, and the corridors are narrow.
In addition, the Bailey Avenue site is penned in, offering no room for expansion. The VA called it “sub-optimal,” because of its distance from the downtown medical campus, which was designed to foster collaboration among institutions, their employees and the community. The VA report states that veterans would get better care in a new facility.
Much of this reasoning may fall on deaf ears in the Fruit Belt neighborhood, where residents have felt disenfranchised as more buildings have gone up on the campus and medical staff search for “free” parking spaces in front of houses. Moreover, there is the legitimate concern over what growth on the Medical Campus will mean to already rising rental costs.
That’s a legitimate issue, as is the parallel concern of veterans that a downtown hospital provide sufficient parking. It’s a necessary component, even if a new facility rises next to the Summer-Best Metro Rail station.
The VA also proposes closing two clinics in Buffalo and relocating their services to the new hospital and replacing the current Batavia VA Medical Center. Across the nation, the agency proposes the closure of three veterans hospitals and the restructuring of several other facilities. Such large-scale change has been long overdue.
Remember several years ago in Buffalo, when medical personnel failed to try to resuscitate a patient suffering cardiac arrest in late 2016? It was a dereliction of duty. Elsewhere, veterans waited months for medical appointments, while others were enrolled for treatment without ever being seen by a doctor.
The care delivered to veterans had to improve. The recent effort by VA Secretary Denis McDonough and his administration offers evidence than an effort is underway. The deserve praise for recognizing the faults that lie here, and in other facilities nationwide.
Still, VA officials need to demonstrate that the reforms in rightsizing and reshaping an old system will deliver new, state-of-the-art technologies and medical advancements to veterans. Any plan must address problems that have little to do with facilities or location, but with processes and even culture. Those can be more difficult tasks than putting up a building.
The future was uncertain in 2018, when this page called for abolishing the veterans health care system, and offering veterans no-fee care in traditional hospitals. There seemed little prospect then of a significant overhaul, let alone a brand-new veterans hospital in the heart of the burgeoning Medical Campus. A true reform of the system, along with a new hospital could make a difference.
Congress should consider the Veterans Secretary’s proposals and the affected communities should be invited to participate in the discussion. Services provided to our veterans have been long overdue for improvement. A modern, billion-dollar hospital that ties into the medical synergy of the medical campus is too alluring not to pursue with enthusiasm.
