The Editorial Board: Mandates from Hochul and Poloncarz serve the goal of keeping kids in school

With mask mandates and vaccine requirements stuck in the center of culture wars in America, it’s good to know that most of our state’s leading government officials are not shrinking from the challenge of putting New Yorkers’ safety first.
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced that not only will anyone entering a school in the state be required to wear a face mask, but she will push for the state to mandate that all school personnel be vaccinated or take weekly Covid tests.
On Monday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein announced a county mask requirement for schools. Hochul, Poloncarz and Burstein will catch flak from the vocal minority of anti-mask crusaders and vaccine skeptics, but in the face of rising case numbers driven by the Delta variant, there is no choice but for schools to take proper precautions. New Yorkers are fortunate to live in a state in which public officials work to enhance residents’ health rather than issue orders that work against it.
During the first year of coronavirus pandemic, there were no available vaccines and people were sent home from schools and offices. Students had to settle for Zoom classes and remote learning.
Some opponents of at-home schooling felt that government officials issuing stay-at-home orders were overreacting to the threat of the virus. We disagreed on that point but we shared their sentiments about the importance of keeping students in the classroom. We still do.
Requiring vaccines and masks to start the school year is the right call. The mRNA vaccines are extremely effective but have not been approved for children under age 12. Aside from inoculation, masks are the best bet for limiting the spread of Covid and enabling students to continue in-person learning five days a week.
Some Western New Yorkers will object, citing the fact that children are the least likely group to become seriously ill from Covid-19 or to spread it to others. But, given the facts of the Delta variant and the restrictions on vaccinations, requiring indoor masks is not too much to ask for the safety of students, teachers, staff and their families.
Erie County’s policies leave room for local decision-making. Schools are urged to implement physical distancing “to the extent possible,” but the county sets no specific distance measures for classrooms.
The protocols for sports teams are rigorous but less restrictive than last year.
Michael Cornell, president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association, said he supports the county’s policies, which he said represent “the all-in thinking around getting our kids in school for 180 days this year.”
The Delta variant is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this summer issued mask recommendations for schools. The Covid-19 Working Group of Western New York, which includes some 21 area health care organizations, issued a statement last week saying it “strongly recommends wearing masks indoors when not with your family or core group, and wearing masks outdoors in large gatherings, for both unvaccinated and vaccinated people.”
The Delta variant, the group noted, is as transmissible as chicken pox.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has also stated that all children should start the school year wearing masks indoors, as well as all adults who work in schools.
Erie County did not go as far as Hochul proposes, requiring all public school employees to be vaccinated, but a state requirement would accomplish that.
Masks are not bulletproof vests; they will not stop all cases of virus transmission, but they lower the risk.
Young children are less likely to get Covid, but they are not immune. Some young patients have become very sick; others have endured the illnesses of family members.
Youngsters suffered in other ways when their school buildings were closed, which harmed their educational, emotional and social development. Mental health professionals saw increases in anxiety and depression among adolescents.
Just as important as the improvements in learning that students get from interacting with their teachers and classmates is their need to socialize with peers. Young people need more face time than FaceTime.
Keeping youngsters in school also benefits working parents, who depend on consistency in their children’s schedules. Businesses, in turn, depend on consistency from their employees.
The inconvenience caused by wearing a mask is a small price to pay for keeping students where they need to be, in school classrooms.
