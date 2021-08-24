The Editorial Board: Mandates from Hochul and Poloncarz serve the goal of keeping kids in school

Requiring vaccines and masks to start the school year is the right call. The mRNA vaccines are extremely effective but have not been approved for children under age 12. Aside from inoculation, masks are the best bet for limiting the spread of Covid and enabling students to continue in-person learning five days a week.

Some Western New Yorkers will object, citing the fact that children are the least likely group to become seriously ill from Covid-19 or to spread it to others. But, given the facts of the Delta variant and the restrictions on vaccinations, requiring indoor masks is not too much to ask for the safety of students, teachers, staff and their families.

Erie County’s policies leave room for local decision-making. Schools are urged to implement physical distancing “to the extent possible,” but the county sets no specific distance measures for classrooms.

The protocols for sports teams are rigorous but less restrictive than last year.

Michael Cornell, president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association, said he supports the county’s policies, which he said represent “the all-in thinking around getting our kids in school for 180 days this year.”