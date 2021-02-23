The Editorial Board: Man freed in sex case, then arrested in kidnapping, reflects flaws in system

After Michael Mesko of Depew was charged with abducting a 17-year-old female last week, it was revealed that, several days earlier, he had been released on his own recognizance after being arrested on rape charges.
Some were quick to blame New York State’s 2020 bail reform laws for the man’s release, but the new laws had nothing to do with it. The judge in the case, North Tonawanda City Judge Shawn P. Nickerson, did set cash bail for Mesko, at just $1,000. The office of Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said his prosecutor had asked for a figure of $10,000.
Seaman then had two options: Proceed with a preliminary hearing to determine if Mesko should be detained until he posted bail, or decline to hold a hearing and let Mesko go free without bail until his trial on the charges of second-degree rape and a second-degree criminal sexual act.
A hearing would force the alleged rape victim to testify and be subject to cross-examination. That process would be repeated at the actual trial, putting the victim through an emotional wringer on two different occasions.
Seaman decided that a preliminary hearing wasn’t worth the financial or emotional cost since Mesko could likely raise the $1,000 and be released, whatever happened.
Critics of bail reform say it doesn’t give judges enough discretion in setting bail amounts, but in this case it was up to the city judge. It’s not clear why he set such a low bail for a seemingly dangerous suspect, but it’s a loophole that needs to be fixed.
The 17-year-old who Mesko is charged with abducting had an order of protection against him. Her alleged kidnapping in North Tonawanda set off an Amber Alert the night of Feb. 15. Mesko and the girl were found in Pennsylvania the next day; Mesko was charged there and held without bail.
There are any number of reasons for a low bail amount. New York State is one of the few in which a suspect’s perceived danger to the community cannot be considered in a bail decision, which instead is supposed to be based only on perceived flight risk – the chance that the defendant will not appear in court.
In Erie County, District Attorney John J. Flynn has argued for years that public safety should be a component in bail decisions.
“In the vast majority of states, and the District of Columbia and in (federal law), you’re allowed to factor in public safety. But when a judge is adjudicating bail, we have to follow the parameters,” Flynn told The News last week.
Mesko’s case shows there should be a place for considering whether a suspect is a danger to the community, but it’s not a simple matter. “Dangerousness” can be a subjective quality, one that can too often be applied to people of color or those of little financial means. Anyone who thinks that U.S. justice is colorblind has not visited a state prison.
In practice, judges sometimes take dangerousness into account without saying so. And prosecutors can make the case that the seriousness of a particular crime – and the potential sentence it carries – will affect whether an individual is a flight risk.
For example, a defendant facing a first-degree murder charge, with the possibility of life in prison, may have more of an incentive to skip town than someone facing less potential jail time.
The second-degree rape charge against Mesko is a Class D felony, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years. That may have been a factor in his low bail figure in North Tonawanda. Whatever the reason, Mesko’s case shows that public safety has to enter a judge’s thinking when making a bail decision.
• • •
