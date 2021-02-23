The Editorial Board: Man freed in sex case, then arrested in kidnapping, reflects flaws in system

The 17-year-old who Mesko is charged with abducting had an order of protection against him. Her alleged kidnapping in North Tonawanda set off an Amber Alert the night of Feb. 15. Mesko and the girl were found in Pennsylvania the next day; Mesko was charged there and held without bail.

There are any number of reasons for a low bail amount. New York State is one of the few in which a suspect’s perceived danger to the community cannot be considered in a bail decision, which instead is supposed to be based only on perceived flight risk – the chance that the defendant will not appear in court.

In Erie County, District Attorney John J. Flynn has argued for years that public safety should be a component in bail decisions.

“In the vast majority of states, and the District of Columbia and in (federal law), you’re allowed to factor in public safety. But when a judge is adjudicating bail, we have to follow the parameters,” Flynn told The News last week.

Mesko’s case shows there should be a place for considering whether a suspect is a danger to the community, but it’s not a simple matter. “Dangerousness” can be a subjective quality, one that can too often be applied to people of color or those of little financial means. Anyone who thinks that U.S. justice is colorblind has not visited a state prison.