It’s a complicated issue but the repercussions are easy to understand. The 340B program, under legislation passed by Congress in 1992, allows safety-net health providers to buy drugs at deep discounts, but be reimbursed by insurers – such as Medicaid – at the market rate. Providers can then use the savings from these transactions to fund important services that might otherwise not even be possible.

And that’s exactly how community health organizations like Jericho Road, Evergreen Health and Neighborhood Health Center use their 340B revenue stream – to serve Western New York’s most vulnerable populations.

Now, the State of New York is preparing to turn that funding faucet off. A planned carve-out, to take effect as soon as April 1, would allow the state, rather than health care providers, to keep the revenue from the federally funded drug discount program. The state would manage Medicaid prescription drug benefits itself, claiming it can save everyone more money this way.

In doing so, however, it would disrupt the programs health providers fund with their 340B revenue. Though Gov. Kathy Hochul’s executive budget has proposed as much as $125 million – which would come with federal matching funds – to compensate health care providers for this loss statewide, local providers are unclear on how it will work and strongly doubt it can be instituted by April 1.

Because of the disruption this will cause, we agree with the providers that the carve-out, if there is to be one, should be delayed until there are clear assurances – backed by clearly identified funding – that vital programs can continue. To fully understand this, it’s important to know exactly how local providers use their 340B revenue.

• Evergreen Health brings in about $14 million a year through 340B, using it to support services that aren’t reimbursed by Medicaid, Medicare and private insurers. The services include a dental clinic that is completely funded by 340B. This clinic serves HIV-positive clients who might not otherwise receive any dental services whatsoever. When it was important to quickly set up vaccination clinics – most recently for Covid-19 and monkeypox – Evergreen was able to do so immediately, without having to wait for state or federal funding. This probably saved lives.

• Jericho Road Community Health Center uses the $3 million 340B funds per year it generates through its two pharmacies to help provide wraparound services for the uninsured and underinsured. It also runs a homeless shelter for refugees, Vive. As a provider that is the sole support of so much of Buffalo’s refugee population, as well as others whose only other recourse would be hospital emergency rooms, Jericho Road furnishes the full-spectrum preventative care that keeps people healthy and able to build their lives in Buffalo.

• Neighborhood Health Center, which runs six locations, counts on $3.5 million in 340B funds to run its behavioral health, dental and obstetrics and gynecology departments.

Even though the state is unprepared to make these changes, the need for them is defensible. Reports suggest that elsewhere in the country, 340B funds have been abused and that the program may need more transparency in reporting of how the funds are spent and to whose benefit. Some hospitals that do not serve low-income populations are said to be keeping the 340B funds as a windfall for themselves. There’s also criticism that the program doesn’t come with enough guardrails and reporting requirements.

These are matters of concern. But anyone looking at the current health care situation in Western New York can see both the urgent needs of underserved communities and the important work community health centers are doing to meet those needs.

Mike Lee, CEO of Evergreen, puts it bluntly: “They’re carving out a whole population” and estimates that as many as 115,000 Western New York patients could lose services like transportation, medications, even their primary care.

If there’s a better way than 340B, Hochul and Amir Bassiri, the state’s Medicaid director, need to do a better job providing it. It’s unlikely that can happen by April 1.

New York should delay the 340B transition until it can do so without disruption and loss of vital health care services.

