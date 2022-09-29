The Editorial Board: Main Street revival will turn a dreary dividing line into a bustling corridor

Anyone who’s recently traveled along Main Street – from Canalside to the University at Buffalo South Campus – can plainly spot a positive transformation in the works, with new structures rising and old structures under renovation. There are even improved transportation amenities coming online.

The improvements may seem few and far between now, but there is more to come. Much more.

The Main Street Knowledge Corridor, as Mayor Byron Brown’s administration has dubbed the stretch, is budding. There are plenty of individual projects, such as the Record Theatre retail/commercial complex and the imposing Grid and Fenton Village apartment complexes.

But what makes these developments notable are not just the projects themselves, but their contribution to turning a poorly planned central artery into a destination with density, infrastructure support and activity. A much more vibrant, connected community is taking shape.

The work is made possible with local, state and federal support. Brown’s administration, through its Office of Strategic Planning, and with strong support from state and federal leaders such as Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, is paving the way for community-inclusive development, starting with $25 million in federal funding to repair Main Street between Goodell Street and the Kensington Expressway.

The plan is to revitalize and connect East Side neighborhoods and link them to downtown using a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Brown noted that “It will be part of a $42 million project to invest in infrastructure on Main Street to make the street safer, to bring the street into the 21st century, to make the ease of commute better and smoother for different, multi-mobility users, as well as pedestrians.”

The city has been working with Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and others in creating a top-notch smart corridor. Instead of a divider, Main Street becomes an entryway that unites the neighborhood through transportation, amenities and quality of overall place. Projects like the Grid, the LaSalle Metro redevelopment and the Record Theatre reuse project fill in this corridor, adding life and new residents.

Infrastructure investment and affordable housing dollars are being spread along the artery, starting at one end with UB South, continue through the Canisius College and Medaille campuses, and end at BNMC’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. This focus on the knowledge economy, including research and start-ups, complements the central business district as it heads downtown, stitched together by the Metro Rail, with its soon-to-be reimagined LaSalle station.

The city recently issued a “request for qualifications” to redevelop the LaSalle station and surrounding seven acres, and plans, in collaboration with the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, “an equitable transit-oriented development” that would include “affordable and/or mixed-income housing units” and “an activated first floor.” The existing light rail station would be integrated into the project. Developers are expected to envision what the community wants as concrete proposals in this collaboration between the city and NFTA.

Main Street needs to stop being a dividing line. It should instead act as a magnet, bringing people and neighborhoods together. This long stretch from South Campus to Allen Street hasn’t been a route people wanted to travel for too long – thanks to its lack of housing, amenities and welcoming mass transport. All of that is about to change. Though the city has dubbed this a Knowledge Corridor, if all goes according to plan, every Buffalonian, not just college students, can think of Main Street as somewhere they’d actually want to be.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.