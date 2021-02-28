The Editorial Board: M&T merger with Bridgeport bank bodes well for future of major Buffalo employer

Does it make a difference to Western New Yorkers that branches of People’s United Financial in New England will be converted early next year into branches of M&T Bank? It should because the merger announced Monday between the two banks strengthens M&T, one of our region’s major employers and philanthropic-minded companies.

If approved by federal regulators, the deal will turn M&T into the 11th largest U.S.-based commercial bank.

M&T’s stock price closed at $150.77 on Friday, a slight increase from its close of $149.97 on Feb. 19, the last trading day before the merger announcement. A week of active trading of the stock ended with an increase of .77% in the company’s market capitalization – a measure of its perceived total value on Wall Street – which makes M&T a stronger institution that is less likely to be taken over by a larger bank.

There is an “eat or be eaten” climate in banking these days. Institutions are under pressure to gobble up smaller competitors and avoid becoming takeover targets themselves. Standing pat means falling behind. The desire to grow is why M&T has completed 23 deals over 30 years to buy other banks or collections of branches.