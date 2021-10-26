The Editorial Board: Lynne Dixon’s digital lie puts an ugly blemish on comptroller race

The attack ad put out by her campaign seems beneath Dixon, a former TV news reporter and member of the Erie County Legislature. She should renounce the ad and apologize to Hardwick and the voters of Erie County.

In a meeting with The News’ Editorial Board this month, Dixon complained that her political opponents have linked her to Chris Collins and Mychajliw in an effort to “run campaigns against somebody other than me.”

“I am my own person,” she said, “and it would be nice if they had the courage to run against me and debate the issues rather than run against somebody other than me.”

And yet, that is exactly what the fake Hardwick ad does, portraying her opponent as being a supporter of the former Republican president.

With early voting underway and Election Day approaching, negative political ads are no surprise. Many of them distort facts or bend the truth, but the fake Hardwick mailer goes beyond the usual gamesmanship.