The Editorial Board: Lynne Dixon’s digital lie puts an ugly blemish on comptroller race

Two years ago, this page admonished Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz for an attack ad his campaign released against Lynne Dixon, his opponent in his bid for re-election. The ad featured a photograph of Dixon that was digitally manipulated to show her appearing to stand with former Rep. Chris Collins. We called it what it was – a digital lie.
If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, Dixon’s 2021 campaign for county comptroller paid a compliment to her former opponent with a prevarication of its own. The Dixon camp sent out a mailing, followed by text messages, that portrayed her Democratic opponent, Kevin Hardwick, as being a supporter of former President Donald Trump. The ad not only used a digitally edited photo purporting to show Hardwick standing with Trump and MAGA supporters, it also was made to look like it originated from Hardwick’s campaign rather than Dixon’s, in effect doubling down on the lie.
Dixon now serves as a deputy to Comptroller Stefan I. Mychajliw Jr., who is not known for setting a high bar when it comes to truth in advertising. Mychajliw, running to become Hamburg’s town supervisor, this month twisted the words of his opponent in an attack ad with clear race-baiting.
Dixon identifies as an independent and carries Republican and Conservative party endorsements. During the campaign she has portrayed herself as being her own person, not a Mychajliw disciple.
The attack ad put out by her campaign seems beneath Dixon, a former TV news reporter and member of the Erie County Legislature. She should renounce the ad and apologize to Hardwick and the voters of Erie County.
In a meeting with The News’ Editorial Board this month, Dixon complained that her political opponents have linked her to Chris Collins and Mychajliw in an effort to “run campaigns against somebody other than me.”
“I am my own person,” she said, “and it would be nice if they had the courage to run against me and debate the issues rather than run against somebody other than me.”
And yet, that is exactly what the fake Hardwick ad does, portraying her opponent as being a supporter of the former Republican president.
With early voting underway and Election Day approaching, negative political ads are no surprise. Many of them distort facts or bend the truth, but the fake Hardwick mailer goes beyond the usual gamesmanship.
Hardwick, a member of the Erie County Legislature, is a former Republican who switched sides and became a Democrat in 2018. That’s a fact that a political opponent could honestly question and try to use against him. Portraying him as a Trump ally who wants to “Make Erie County Great Again” is an outright lie. It’s also a puzzling political strategy by a candidate running with backing from Republicans and Conservatives.
Dixon should do better.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.