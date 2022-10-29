The Editorial Board: Low test scores, misleading graduation rates must be honestly addressed

Those who say test scores are not the primary measure of educational success are absolutely right. As Hamburg Central School District Mike Cornell recently stated, “It’s a couple days out of 180 days. We have much better ways, more sensitive ways to [understand] how a child is doing in school.”

We agree, but when the state relaxes academic standards – even when it’s for as understandable a reason as the desire to help students rebound from pandemic-related learning loss – and makes it easier for underachieving students in the Buffalo Public School District and others to graduate, it’s possible that more harm than good can result. Facing up to real problems and attacking them – not lowering standards to counteract lower achievement rates – is a better solution.

When it comes to academic subjects like mathematics, there are few better ways than testing to measure proficiency. And according to the 2022 test results from last spring, the proficiency is simply not there. According to data from New York State Education Department, in Buffalo’s public schools, math proficiency dropped from 20.9% in 2019 to 15.3% in 2022. That’s discouraging and what’s even more discouraging is that the results were lower for students of color. The district’s Black students dropped from 13.1% proficiency in 2019 to 7.5% in 2022 and Hispanic or Latino students went from 13.9% in 2019 to 7.5% in 2022.

Buffalo is not an outlier in this regard. Urban districts throughout New York and the United States have seen similar learning loss after the pandemic-imposed remote learning protocols of 2020-21.

That’s why Superintendent Tonja M. Williams of Buffalo Public Schools says, “I really feel like this is a baseline year. We go up from here. It’s like starting over.”

Those looking for a bright side to this situation should not try to find it in Buffalo’s increased graduation rates. Though improvement in graduations has been touted, Buffalo’s 2021 rate of 79% – an increase of 14 percentage points over the 2019 rate – depended largely on exemptions from Regents exams and other regulatory relaxations, according to the New York Equity Coalition.

It seems that New York state is making it easier for students who can’t meet certain academic requirements to graduate and that’s leading to problems for those who go on to college. Of Buffalo graduates receiving tuition assistance who entered four-year college institutions in 2014, only 24% graduated in four years. That’s better than the numbers for two-year institutions and the numbers are much lower for certain city schools.

In addition, students who need remedial instruction to catch up with their peers in college do not receive credit for it and wind up with more debt because it takes them longer to graduate.

As Williams says, let’s start over – with a clear-eyed view toward what our students need to achieve real success.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.