The Editorial Board: Low-price deal to unload waterfront land in Angola raises a stink

People are skeptical of government for many reasons – Americans are just hard-wired that way – but the sale of lakefront property to a political insider at 2005 prices lands somewhere near the top of that list. Angola taxpayers were stiffed.

Village trustees this summer sold the 1.2-acre parcel to Karen Connors Erickson, a former member of the Evans Town Board, for a comparative pittance: $186,000, a price that had been agreed to 17 years earlier with Erickson’s son, Paul. In that year, George W. Bush was still president, George Pataki was still governor and the disputed end of "The Sopranos" was still two years in the future. It's been a while.

Angola sells beachfront parcel to a buyer with connections 17 years after accepting bid Evans tax officials were valuing the 1.2 acres at around $480,000. But Angola trustees sold the land to Karen Connors Erickson for $186,000 – a price agreed to 17 years earlier.

Today, Evans tax officials value that land at $480,000 – almost triple the price paid by Erickson’s mother, to whom the purchase rights had been reassigned. She is now trying to sell it for $600,000. That’s more than the village annually collects in property taxes.

Mayor Thomas M. Whelan thinks the low-ball sale price is much ado about nothing. “My response is, good for her,” he said, expressing satisfaction that the sale finally took place and expressing no concern about the financial bath taken by his constituents.

But the village’s assets belong to taxpayers, not the mayor, not the trustees – they are only the stewards. Selling this land at a fire-sale price to a government insider reeks to high heaven. It’s a dead skunk in the middle of the road.

There were opportunities to do right by village residents. In 2016, for example, municipal leaders considered speaking to other buyers, but the idea quickly died. No new bids were sought, even at a time when real estate prices were rising. The median sale price of a home in the region jumped 56% over the next five years, according to data from the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors. How much more might beachfront property have commanded?

It’s not a lovely waterfront house in question, but a decrepit old water plant outside the village boundary, at 8408 Lake Shore Road. The plant, built in the 1930s, is boarded up and marred by graffiti. But it’s on an otherwise beautiful stretch of beach, just south of an Erie County park, Bennett Beach.

In Erickson’s defense, Whelan said she had tried to back out of the deal early this year but he encouraged her to go through with it. Trustees wondered whether the price was too low, he acknowledged, but all five members wanted the land sold.

“That was a monkey on the back of the old board. They just dragged their feet,” Whelan said. “And I just wanted to get rid of it.”

Just wanting to get rid of an asset doesn’t count as leadership. It’s not even decent management. At best, it’s desperation.

Village leaders would have been wise to have an independent third-party review the potential sale before it was allowed to close. That might at least have sprayed a little Chanel No. 5 on the skunk whose stink is likely to cling for a long time.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.