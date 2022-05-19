The Editorial Board: Low pay for Assigned Counsel Program hurts the cause of justice

There’s a crisis brewing in the Erie County criminal justice system. It goes to the heart of our commitment to the concept of equal justice.

A competent defense is guaranteed by the Sixth Amendment, but that’s getting harder for some people to get here. As Erie County residents have learned, prosecutors, courts and juries sometimes get it wrong. Innocent people have been sent to prison. Reducing that likelihood requires us to take seriously the adversarial nature of our justice system, but without a competent defense lawyer, no adversary exists.

Some defendants can pay for effective counsel themselves, but most are indigent. They rely on assigned counsel, and they are in increasingly short supply.

The system here is called the Assigned Counsel Program and covers criminal cases in local and state courts. Private attorneys who sign up for the service are essentially taking home $10 an hour, according to Kevin M. Stadelmaier of the Bar Association of Erie County’s Aid to Indigent Prisoners Society.

“It just doesn’t pay the bills,” he said.

The problem is that pay rates haven’t changed in 18 years. They may sound high – legally, they’re $75 per hour for felonies and $60 per hour for misdemeanors – but inflation has decreased the value while new discovery laws have increased the time required to mount a competent defense. Smaller law offices with greater overhead costs are under additional financial pressures.

Meanwhile, attorneys who take assigned cases in federal court are paid $158 an hour. Those who stick to their own practices often make much more.

In the past month, two attorneys who handle homicide cases have stopped taking new assigned clients. Since the beginning of the year, only one lawyer has been added to the program’s roster. It adds up to more work for fewer overloaded attorneys.

The state’s chief judge, Janet DiFiore, says a pay increase is needed, but for a number of reasons – including a pending lawsuit over the issue – nothing has been done. It needs to happen.

It is, to be sure, a difficult subject right now in Buffalo, where a horrendous crime has occurred and the suspect is benefiting from the Assigned Counsel Program. But the entire system of justice depends on an effective defense and, if the complaint seems galling now, it will show itself to be invaluable later.

New York and Erie County need to fix this problem and, more than that, commit to ensuring that pay rates don’t again become so insufficient that they prompt lawyers to quit the program.

