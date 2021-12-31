The Editorial Board: Look on the bright side (A tongue-in-cheek slate of predictions for how 2022 will play out in WNY)

On this first day of 2022, we look ahead to the year in news, making our annual not-so-serious predictions for each month of the year.

January: Mayor Byron Brown offers Democratic rival India Walton a job as a community coordinator in City Hall. The position pays six figures and requires Walton to sign a contract full of non-compete clauses that runs longer than a CVS receipt.

February: The Bills get all the way to the Super Bowl, where they fall to the Dallas Cowboys, 31-24. Rep. Chris Jacobs declares the game was “stolen” by the officials and announces he won’t certify the result. Bills fans show their appreciation by making hundreds of $27 donations – in honor of the 27th Congressional District – to Josh Allen’s nursery school.

March: The Bills decide to build two new stadiums, one in Orchard Park and the other downtown. After a bidding war breaks out for naming rights the Pegulas announce that both facilities will be called DraftKings-Vidlers-Tim Hortons Coliseum.