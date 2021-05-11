The Editorial Board: Long-term solutions needed to address climate-driven issues at Evans marina

Supervisor Mary Hosler quoted the town engineer’s estimate – 28,000 cubic yards of sand requiring removal from Lake Erie. At $12 a cubic foot, that brings the cost to $336,000. Councilman Michael Schraft disagreed. Instead, he suggested obtaining bids and relying on those who came to the rescue last year if the cost exceeded the $40,000 budgeted for dredging. Schraft’s idea unfairly relies on the goodwill of people who should be better served.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer has called on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to repurpose surplus funding to pay for emergency dredging. The senator summarizes the inevitable temporary closure for the 2021 season, affecting thousands of recreational and commercial boaters this summer. Moreover, there is a critical safety issue involving the Evans Police Marine Rescue and Recovery Unit, which docks its 23-foot rescue boat at the marina.

The town should not have to continue relying on annual solutions. Instead, it should consider permanent alternatives that address the inevitable climate-related challenges. The problem is similar to the climate-related flooding that his swamped parts of the south shore of Lake Ontario in recent years. This year the area seems likely to avoid being waterlogged. But, absent changes in approach, it is all but guaranteed to happen again.

• • •

