The Editorial Board: Long-term solutions needed to address climate-driven issues at Evans marina

The Sturgeon Point Marina problem requires a temporary solution that evolves into permanent settlement. It also demands recognition that climate change is going to force these kinds of decisions in many places. We will bankrupt ourselves trying to stop climate change, rather than adapting to its realities.
The marina, home to recreational boaters and fishermen, is impassable due to winter storms that ushered in about 28,000 cubic yards of sand and blocked the entrance. Town of Evans officials have yet to devise a plan or find the money to solve the problem.
The breakwall was damaged by storms in October 2019 and February 2020. In addition, the pandemic slowed the task of securing financial assistance for repairs from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
So the marina is in the same predicament as last year, when boaters and anglers demanded that it be dredged. Last year’s solutions may not work this year. Then, three groups generously volunteered to dredge the marina – Local 17 of the Operating Engineers, Union Concrete Construction and Spoth Enterprises. While the union and Dick Spoth agreed to help again, Spoth wants to be compensated this year. While the town may not take him up on his offer, officials have to be realistic and include solutions up to and including relocating the marina. Giving boaters and fishermen a reliable safe harbor requires a plan and the money to implement it.
Supervisor Mary Hosler quoted the town engineer’s estimate – 28,000 cubic yards of sand requiring removal from Lake Erie. At $12 a cubic foot, that brings the cost to $336,000. Councilman Michael Schraft disagreed. Instead, he suggested obtaining bids and relying on those who came to the rescue last year if the cost exceeded the $40,000 budgeted for dredging. Schraft’s idea unfairly relies on the goodwill of people who should be better served.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer has called on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to repurpose surplus funding to pay for emergency dredging. The senator summarizes the inevitable temporary closure for the 2021 season, affecting thousands of recreational and commercial boaters this summer. Moreover, there is a critical safety issue involving the Evans Police Marine Rescue and Recovery Unit, which docks its 23-foot rescue boat at the marina.
The town should not have to continue relying on annual solutions. Instead, it should consider permanent alternatives that address the inevitable climate-related challenges. The problem is similar to the climate-related flooding that his swamped parts of the south shore of Lake Ontario in recent years. This year the area seems likely to avoid being waterlogged. But, absent changes in approach, it is all but guaranteed to happen again.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.