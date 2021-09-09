The Editorial Board: Long-delayed contract aims to craft a plan to remove WWII nuclear waste from Lewiston

The first steps in removing residue from the devastating World War II atomic bomb project, stored for decades in a 10-acre pit in Lewiston, may seem to residents like that first step on the moon.

Actually, that didn’t even take a decade. Nuclear waste has been living in Lewiston for nearly eight decades. It’s past time to deal with it.

That work may finally be moving ahead, with the recent announcement of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that it has awarded a $35 million contract to a New York City architectural and engineering firm. JE Architects/Engineers has been chosen to design the removal plan at the Niagara Falls Storage Site north of Pletcher Road. Its not the removal, itself, but it is at least the necessary start on the road to that goal. The parties have signed a five-year contract with a five-year renewal option.

Since 1944, Lewiston residents have been burdened with the radioactive residue of the Manhattan Project, which created the world’s first atomic bombs. The work brought World War II to an abrupt end after the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but it has left a residue of contamination and worry in Lewiston, whose residents have been waiting for decades for the necessary cleanup to begin.