The Editorial Board: Lockwood followed an influential leader and left his own mark of professionalism

Perhaps one of the highest compliments that Buffalo can pay to its retiring police commissioner is that when he took the job four years ago, he was left with big shoes to fill. He did that and more, putting his own stamp on an agency whose professionalism is essential to the wellbeing of this growing city.
Byron Lockwood was a cop for 38 years. Today, he is retired. The changes he saw – and helped to implement – are nothing short of transformational. On the critical matter of race, alone, it’s a far different department from what it was in 1984. Even then, decades after American schools were desegregated, Black police officers were, to many people – including certain cops – an unwanted novelty.
Some officers, he said, made a point of harassing rookies who were Black or female or who had Spanish surnames.
“When I came on, you were just trying to keep your job ... to survive. Any little thing you did or if someone didn’t like you they would go out of the way to get you,” Lockwood recalled.
Today, he observed, circumstances are different. Comparing two group photographs of city police officers – one taken in 1933, the other last October – the outgoing commissioner remarked on the change.
“It can just show you the transition. It went from all white males. Now, it’s diverse. Male, female, people of color,” he said.
That’s an urgent matter in any police department, especially one whose job is to protect and serve a city with large minority populations. Lockwood played a role in bringing about that change.
At least as important was his drive to change the tenor of policing in Buffalo where, like many cities, cops can seem more like occupiers than public servants. To accomplish that, he advocated community policing, in part to forge better bond – in some cases, simply to create them – in neighborhoods where police are viewed with skepticism and even suspicion.
“Let’s not go in there as soldiers,” he said recently, describing the approach he took four years ago. “Let’s go in there as officers who are going to reach out and see where we can help in the community.”
He substituted the Neighborhood Engagement Team for the controversial Strike Force team, sending a more positive message just with the difference in the squads’ names. Either could make arrests, but Lockwood told the officers on his new team that arrests weren’t the priority.
He attended community events. He created a squad to focus on nonfatal shootings. He responded swiftly and smartly to the challenges posed by the 2020 protests that followed the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. That included his disciplining of officers involved in injuring Martin Gugino, a 75-year-old protester who was needlessly shoved to the pavement.
Under his leadership, and at the direction of Mayor Byron W. Brown, police began issuing appearance tickets for low-level offenses instead of handcuffing suspects and transporting them to a police station for booking. Similarly, no-knock warrants were abolished except in certain cases and, under Lockwood’s supervision, the department introduced a Behavioral Health Team meant to address the sometimes tragic problems created when police respond to mental health calls.
And, in a broad statement of priorities, the Buffalo Police Department under Lockwood finally sought and won accreditation by the state. With that, the department met rigorous standards set by New York and demonstrated a commitment to increased professionalism. That development also complied, if belatedly, with a requirement of the City Charter.
It was no small task for whoever followed Daniel Derenda into the commissioner’s office. Derenda insisted on professional conduct by his cops and, more than a few times, disciplined those who fell short of his high standards. Lockwood proved himself to be an able and worthy successor.
Now the challenge will fall to a new leader, someone who should build on Lockwood’s commitment to community policing and high standards of professionalism. Given Brown’s record of appointing commissioners of that essential temperament, the residents of Buffalo should look forward to that announcement with optimism.
