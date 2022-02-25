The Editorial Board: Lockwood followed an influential leader and left his own mark of professionalism

Perhaps one of the highest compliments that Buffalo can pay to its retiring police commissioner is that when he took the job four years ago, he was left with big shoes to fill. He did that and more, putting his own stamp on an agency whose professionalism is essential to the wellbeing of this growing city.

Byron Lockwood was a cop for 38 years. Today, he is retired. The changes he saw – and helped to implement – are nothing short of transformational. On the critical matter of race, alone, it’s a far different department from what it was in 1984. Even then, decades after American schools were desegregated, Black police officers were, to many people – including certain cops – an unwanted novelty.

Some officers, he said, made a point of harassing rookies who were Black or female or who had Spanish surnames.

“When I came on, you were just trying to keep your job ... to survive. Any little thing you did or if someone didn’t like you they would go out of the way to get you,” Lockwood recalled.

Today, he observed, circumstances are different. Comparing two group photographs of city police officers – one taken in 1933, the other last October – the outgoing commissioner remarked on the change.