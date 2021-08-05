The Editorial Board: Local shops adapt to changing times, but still need customers to make it pay

Buy local. Do it as often as you can – in person or on the web.

That should be the mantra as Western New Yorkers continue to emerge from the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic – setting aside, for a moment, the serious concerns around the Delta variant. But let’s get back to basics, one of them being the tradition of shopping in a store. An actual store, one made of bricks and mortar, with employees whose paychecks help to support their families and fuel the local economy.

It’s already happening to some degree, as evidenced by a recent front-page story highlighting small local shops and the owners who endured the economic catastrophe brought on by a historic pandemic.

Some of those businesses that were already hanging by a thread closed for good. Others were able to reinvent and reimagine their businesses. Take, for example, Sue Marfino, owner of ShoeFly on Elmwood Avenue, who found a silver lining in the ability to finally execute a new business model she had in the works since 2019.