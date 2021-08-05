The Editorial Board: Local shops adapt to changing times, but still need customers to make it pay

Buy local. Do it as often as you can – in person or on the web.
That should be the mantra as Western New Yorkers continue to emerge from the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic – setting aside, for a moment, the serious concerns around the Delta variant. But let’s get back to basics, one of them being the tradition of shopping in a store. An actual store, one made of bricks and mortar, with employees whose paychecks help to support their families and fuel the local economy.
It’s already happening to some degree, as evidenced by a recent front-page story highlighting small local shops and the owners who endured the economic catastrophe brought on by a historic pandemic.
Some of those businesses that were already hanging by a thread closed for good. Others were able to reinvent and reimagine their businesses. Take, for example, Sue Marfino, owner of ShoeFly on Elmwood Avenue, who found a silver lining in the ability to finally execute a new business model she had in the works since 2019.
Marfino plans to open ShoeFly for a week or two at a time to host sample sales. She will partner with vendors to fill the space with shoes from a single brand, featuring limited deals on limited stock for a limited time. The idea of finding something not always available should spark intrigue among shopaholics and non-shopaholics, alike. Fear of loss can be a fine motivator.
Marfino is not done innovating. In between her own activities, she may host other retailers’ pop-up events. What better way to build bigger base than by teaming with like-minded entrepreneurs?
In another interesting outcome from being cooped up for months at a time, some online businesses are now interested in opening physical stores. My Cuzin Vintage found success and expanded to an empty storefront in the Elmwood Village five years ago. Other online-only retailers could follow My Cuzin Vintage’s example and add a local brick-and-mortar presence.
Joining familiar local names may be newcomers fleeing corporate life. Therese Deutschlander, owner of the store Thin Ice, is president of the Elmwood Village Association. In addition to helping new shops find space and locations, she has noticed another promising trend emerging – corporate workers looking for a change. They want to open their own businesses and pursue their dreams. Why not start by opening up shop right here at home, in person and face-to-face?
The pandemic caused much human suffering. It also dealt a severe blow to local economies. Now with so many people returning to daily life, they should give back to their own communities by making a new point of supporting the stores that help to support them. Visit them in person if you’re vaccinated and careful, or check their websites. Either way, they need our dollars.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.