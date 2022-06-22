The Editorial Board: Local Republicans lack the courage their peers are displaying in public testimony

Beyond the invaluable work of the House select committee investigating the attempted theft of the 2020 presidential election lies another virtue: Viewers are seeing for themselves that a corps of prominent Republicans remain true to the country and its Constitution.

If that’s not a surprise, it’s at least a relief. Too many others in the party seem ready to dissemble or look the other way as the ex-president drags it into a gutter of dispute – and threatens to take the country with it.

Anyone watching the hearings sees that quiet patriotism in the committee’s two Republican members, but the heroes are in the witness chairs. Those seats have been occupied by dutiful and devoted party members who declined to sell their souls to the president who pushed them to betray their oaths.

Those individuals and others have riveted the country, detailing the criminal pressures they resisted, even as they and their families – their children, even – were threatened with violence. That has been their price for insisting upon truth and law and standing against the lies Donald Trump told. And still tells.

But too many Republicans, including some here in Western New York, remain willing to support the ex-president’s ongoing assault on the Constitution. You can only hope that these putative leaders, including Nick Langworthy and Claudia Tenney, are not beyond redemption.

Those two are seeking election to the 23rd and 24th congressional districts, respectively, and are fully in the bag for Trump despite his historic and contemptible assault on American voters. (Former gubernatorial nominee Carl Paladino is also running for the 23rd District seat but he has, in fact, shown himself to be beyond redemption.)

It’s not just them. Although Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, bravely stood up to the gun lobby and sacrificed his seat for that act, he has also remained silent on the work of this committee and on the irrefutable evidence of Trump’s infamy. He has little to lose, at this point. His voice could make a difference.

Perhaps worst of all is Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York’s North Country. The No. 3 House Republican continues to shill for the corrupt ex-president. Has she watched these hearings? Has any of them? Do they care about the institution they want to serve?

On Tuesday, Arizona House Speaker Russell “Rusty” Bowers, a conservative Republican who campaigned for Trump in 2020, exposed the corrupt effort to pressure him to illegally overrule the voters of his state. His testimony was compelling and ought to be inspiring. In a sign of his potential influence, Trump spread lies about Bowers and their conversations shortly before the Arizonan began his testimony.

Also Tuesday, Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, detailed Trump’s pressure campaign to get him to break the law. His recording of their conversation showed Trump pushed the Republican to “find” votes that didn’t exist. Falsely insisting that thousands of ballots in Fulton County had been illegally destroyed, Trump issued a vague threat: “That’s a criminal offense,” he said. “And you can’t let that happen. That’s a big risk to you and to Ryan, your lawyer.”

But Raffensperger refused to budge. Like Bowers, he had sworn an oath and he clung to it. That drew threats from Trump’s “more radical followers” against him and his family, he told the committee.

Do Western New York Republican leaders not care about this? Did they hear the testimony of Ruby Freeman and Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss, mother and daughter election workers? Trump, himself, falsely accused them of fraud, upending their lives.

“Do you know how it feels to have the president of the United States target you?” Freeman asked in testimony recorded earlier. “The president of the United States is supposed to represent every American, not to target one. But he targeted me.” She, too, has endured threats, instigated by the former president.

Rep. Liz Cheney, the committee’s Republican vice chair, put it into context. “The point is this: Donald Trump didn’t care about the threats of violence,” she said Tuesday. “He did not condemn them, he made no effort to stop them; he went forward with his fake allegations anyway.”

Langworthy is the head of the New York State Republican Party. He hasn’t condemned the violence or the lies, either. He should care about this. Does he? Do Tenney, Jacobs and Stefanik care – at all? What are their values that they would choose to support a man such as Trump over honorable public servants – Republicans – who did right by their country, even at risk to their safety?

We understand the pressures of politics, especially in so divisive a time, but that’s what makes this is a moment for choosing. You can be for Trump or for the country. Bowers, Raffensperger and many others, including retired federal Judge J. Michael Luttig, a highly respected and deeply conservative man, chose the country. They weren’t going to have any part of the insurrectionist caucus.

It’s not too late for Langworthy, Tenney, Jacobs and Stefanik to do the same, and we hope they will. It’s not that hard. You just have to value your country more than your ambition.

Georgians, by the way, just re-elected Raffensperger.

