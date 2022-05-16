The Editorial Board: Local nonprofits offer some ways to help as East Side Tops remains closed

In the aftermath of Saturday’s mass shooting and unspeakable loss of life, the local community is doing its best to offer help. Some of that help has to do with the reason the Jefferson Avenue Tops was a target; it is a full-service supermarket, an essential and rare commodity in this neighborhood. We can all pitch in to alleviate the scarcity of fresh food resources on Buffalo’s East Side.

As several reports have mentioned, it was a joyful event when this store opened 19 years ago; it provided a welcome alternative to the mostly canned and boxed offerings from local convenience stores and delis. But the supermarket is still an active crime scene and it remains closed so the investigation can proceed and employees receive the support and counseling they need. It will reopen and is now providing a shuttle service to other Tops locations.

In the meantime, several grassroots organizations have stepped up; all share the important mission to provide fresh, unprocessed food.

Buffalo Go Green, founded in 2014, strives to improve food options on the East Side by providing locally made, freshly grown food through its mobile market as well as operating community gardens and helping residents grow their own food. Visit its website, but try its Facebook page for recent updates.

African Heritage Food Co-op, operating since 2016, has a brick-and-mortar location in Niagara Falls but operates community gardens, mobile markets and pop-ups throughout the East Side, including regular appearances at the Broadway Market. It is currently building out a storefront at 238 Carleton St. Visit its website or Facebook page.

Buffalo Community Fridge, much like the Little Free Libraries located throughout the region, operates on a take what you need/leave what you don’t basis. Located at 257 E. Ferry, it accepts food donations and, periodically, monetary help.

Food insecurity is a real issue throughout Buffalo, but even more so in a neighborhood that depends on one supermarket for its residents, many of whom have limited transportation options. We can and should do better.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.