The Editorial Board: Local man gives generously to News Neediest. Donations are still needed

Michael Adamshick believes in giving.

He makes donations to various outlets, on a rotating basis. This year, as he has in the past, he decided to make a generous donation to The News Neediest Fund.

“I’m a shopper … being a shopper, I see deals and I try to figure out, do my kids need them – they’re all older now,” the 75-year-old Grand Island resident said of his four adult children. Last year, he donated six extra large Izod sweatshirts to the City Mission and four or six pairs of kids’ boots to the City Mission.

This year, Adamshick did not have any shopping set aside but he is Ukrainian by way of his father and grandparents and was watching the news. He saw freezing children in Ukraine and donated cash but also thought there are kids here who will be cold.

Adamshick caught a sale, jackets for $80 that were on sale for $20 and he had generous discount coupon. He initially purchased six sizes, 10 to 12 – three for boys, three for girls. Then he thought of the older kids, and bought six more – again three boys and three girls – and none the same color. These are “puffer” jackets that Adamshick vouches for the warmth. Most important, he realized they could be used for somebody here in Western New York. “That’s why I did what I did,” he said.

Adamshick’s generosity is well appreciated, as are the donations from other Western New Yorkers.

With the deadline for gifts passed, The News Neediest Fund is taking only cash donations, with none too small or too large. It is much-needed this Christmas season, following the reverberations of a global pandemic which has ravaged families through the loss of lives and the loss of jobs.

Buffalo Niagara is lagging in the effort to recover from Covid job losses, The News’ David Robinson wrote in a recent column: “Buffalo Niagara region got hammered when the lockdown hit, losing nearly 1 of every 4 jobs in just two months, while about 1 of every 7 jobs went away nationally.”

The reasons, in part, can be blamed on our dependence on tourism and hard-hit leisure and hospitality sectors. The monthslong Canadian border shutdown did not help. In this region, one of every 25 jobs that vanished during the Covid lockdown still hasn’t come back. That adds up to a loss of some 27,000 jobs. Factor in inflation that pushes up the cost of food and goods, and the picture becomes even bleaker for families already struggling to make ends meet.

Christmas gets to be a tough time.

Imagine children looking forward to presents that parents may not be able to afford. Or, coats, hats and gloves that could help kids get through the winter. Or, money to help pay for the groceries needed to create a holiday meal. These are all things associated with this time of year.

Fortunately, Western New Yorkers are generous, and have stepped up for the 41st News Neediest Fund. But the need remains.

Donations of money have reached $87,000, a bit behind last year’s pace. Last year, $200,000 was raised and donated to FeedMore WNY, translating to 93,000 meals. Donors also gave 8,322 toys that were delivered to local children in need.

We thank those generous donors and stress that time remains to do even more to meet the rising need.

Even though deadline for toy donations has passed, people who still have toys or other gifts to donate can drop them off at The Buffalo News in the main lobby of the Larkin Exchange Building, 726 Exchange St.

Donations of money are always welcome and may be sent by check to The News Neediest Fund, c/o The Buffalo News, P.O. Box 2667, Buffalo, N.Y. 14240. To donate online, go to go.BuffaloNews.com/NewsNeediest.

Western New Yorkers’ generosity is well known and consistently demonstrated when individuals with the means to do so continue to donate. These cash gifts, large and small, mailed or made by the click of a computer mouse are valuable and greatly appreciated.

