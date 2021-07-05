The Editorial Board: Local developer Benderson should have chance to submit a bid for McKinley Mall

It is worth noting that Benderson owns the McKinley Plaza across from the mall, and some parcels on the mall property include its two former Macy’s stores. As Raymond Fink, an attorney representing the Town of Hamburg, observed, the investment Benderson has made is clear.

The town recently rezoned the land under McKinley Mall and its ring properties in hopes of attracting a broader pool of potential buyers. Casting a wide net should mean an influx of fresh ideas. The jury is still out on whether KRIG, whose CEO Mehran Kohansieh also goes by the name Mike Kohan and uses several aliases, can deliver.

Malls have been transformed over the last several years, many into lifestyle centers, such as those planned for Boulevard and Eastern Hills malls. University at Buffalo marketing professor Charles Lindsey said that, without commenting on the specifics of this deal, that the purchase of a failing mall could pay off in the end. That could happen when the buyer holds the property until conditions improve or secures funding to develop it themselves.

Whether the McKinley Mall transforms into the mall of the future, or lifestyle center, it is the duty of Hamburg officials to ensure the next owner is not just going to purchase the property and allow it to fall into disrepair and neglect.

