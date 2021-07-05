The Editorial Board: Local developer Benderson should have chance to submit a bid for McKinley Mall

There is good reason for the court to block the pending sale of McKinley Mall in Hamburg to an out-of-town buyer in light of a local developer’s interest in the site and the poor track record of the company trying to purchase the property.
Benderson is well known in Western New York and the upstate region. The company’s portfolio consists of several high-profile operations from Delta Sonics to hotel and office buildings. It is a known quantity with a proven track record.
That stands in contrast to Kohan Retail Investment Group’s record of buying malls and falling behind on utility, tax and mortgage payments – and letting the properties languish in disrepair. The News has reported about several instances in which the Nassau County-based company has lost ownership or control of the malls.
Town of Hamburg officials acted correctly in filing an affidavit asking the court to reject the purchase.
One of the more troubling aspects of this deal, besides the checkered history of the company looking to purchase the mall, is that other interested parties may not have been afforded a proper opportunity to submit a bid. In an affidavit, Benderson Development officials claimed that Newmark, the real estate company contracted by McKinley’s receiver, did not give Benderson a chance to submit an offer on the property.
Benderson, meanwhile, claims it is prepared to offer a “significantly higher bid” than the $8.5 million Kohan submitted last month. The mall is assessed at about $10.5 million.
It is worth noting that Benderson owns the McKinley Plaza across from the mall, and some parcels on the mall property include its two former Macy’s stores. As Raymond Fink, an attorney representing the Town of Hamburg, observed, the investment Benderson has made is clear.
The town recently rezoned the land under McKinley Mall and its ring properties in hopes of attracting a broader pool of potential buyers. Casting a wide net should mean an influx of fresh ideas. The jury is still out on whether KRIG, whose CEO Mehran Kohansieh also goes by the name Mike Kohan and uses several aliases, can deliver.
Malls have been transformed over the last several years, many into lifestyle centers, such as those planned for Boulevard and Eastern Hills malls. University at Buffalo marketing professor Charles Lindsey said that, without commenting on the specifics of this deal, that the purchase of a failing mall could pay off in the end. That could happen when the buyer holds the property until conditions improve or secures funding to develop it themselves.
Whether the McKinley Mall transforms into the mall of the future, or lifestyle center, it is the duty of Hamburg officials to ensure the next owner is not just going to purchase the property and allow it to fall into disrepair and neglect.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.