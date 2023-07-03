News Editorial Board

It was not a surprise. Last Thursday, the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to prohibit race from being considered as a factor in college admission and recruitment, thus ending affirmative action programs at colleges and universities across the U.S., including those in Western New York.

To their credit, local college leaders are discussing this decision in terms of how they will continue to maintain equity in their institutions and how they will find ways to adjust a playing field that is far from level.

This decision comes at a time when many institutions have been striving for diversity in their student bodies, faculty and staffs. It’s also a time when enrollment has been declining, due to an inevitable demographic shift in America’s college-age population.

Without debating whether official affirmative action policies were the way to get there, it’s a fact that colleges need to find a way to provide opportunities for those who struggle to get past the accumulated barriers of decades of racial discrimination. Colleges also need to respond to the changing face of this country and create institutions that look like the America of the 21st century, thus empowering their graduates to negotiate a changing society.

The U.S. Census Bureau’s most recent estimates show that nearly four of 10 Americans identify with a race or ethnic group other than white.

Western New York college officials have responded to the Court’s decision with these realities in mind. As Canisius President Steve Stoute said, “Based on how the oral arguments went and the questions the justices asked the lawyers ... it was clear this day would come,” adding, “… our work as institutions is central to building a more just nation and society, and we are nowhere near done providing opportunities to all students regardless of the systemic barriers they face when they come to us in higher education.”

St. Bonaventure University President Jeff Gingerich stated that “... the ruling ignores the realities of a society that has yet to come close to providing equal opportunity for underrepresented people and runs counter to the idea that as a society we are concerned about improving the lives of all of our people. What better way is there to help level our still-tilted playing field than increasing educational opportunity?”

It’s significant that Canisius has dropped standardized test scores from its admissions process. And though the school can no longer ask about a student’s ethnicity, Stoute maintains that “ ... we can ask, ‘How has your ethnicity impacted you and your life journey...’”

It’s clear that many college leaders will find a way to mitigate inequity in higher education, both locally and nationwide.

We wish them success.

