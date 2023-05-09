It’s partnership that will make a lifelong difference. Erie County and Buffalo Public Schools are combining to spark the collective vision of Say Yes Buffalo’s Little Scholars, a preschool program for 3-year-olds.

The Little Scholars program is meant to remove barriers and opportunity gaps that low-income parents face in making educational choices for their children. With funding by Erie County and the Buffalo City School District, it began last month with pilot classes at West Hertel and Dr. Charles R. Drew Science Magnet School. At least four more Buffalo schools plan to introduce the program this fall. Each of the inaugural classes consists of 14 students and three teachers.

These programs transition directly into the school district’s universal prekindergarten program and then into kindergarten. Students are screened and receive a year-round program built on best practices.

It is an amazing partnership whose benefits extend beyond education into nutrition and activity for young children while maximizing efficiencies of these school buildings. The program is unique for its near 50-50 funding by county and school district.

In addition to benefiting the children attending the program, the effort all but guaranteed to bolster the economy of the long term. By giving children an earlier start, it has the potential to become a significant and effective engine for employers who want for a reliable pipeline of educated, skilled workers.

What better place for young children to start their education than with the Buffalo Public Schools, where families can gain access to the district and Say Yes resources such as scholarships, workforce preparedness, mental health supports and Saturday academies? Say Yes Buffalo CEO David Rust talks about better outcomes for children – from reading success in elementary school to high school performance and admission to college – for early learners.

Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Tonja M. Williams has seen the positive impact the program for 3-year-olds has had on children and parents. She is all in.

“We want one in every one of our elementary buildings … that’s my goal. I think it would be a win-win,” Williams said, recalling the reactions of appreciative parents searching for the right early educational fit.

The program impressed Deputy County Executive Lisa Chimera, a retired teacher. It gave her hope, she said, “because the earlier children start in their education, the better chance they have to succeed in life.”

Part of her enthusiasm, she said, is from the program’s connection to “Live Well Erie,” which is a children’s working group that aligns with the Little Scholars program. It features a dashboard that allows parents, community members and teachers to identify gaps in students’ performances.

Rust credited Gellenia Smallwood, the nonprofit organization’s director of early childhood, and Will Keresztes, chief of administration, public affairs and planning with Buffalo Public Schools. They were responsible for leading the four-year development of the program.

These efforts all come together to offer young children the opportunity to thrive.

A recent article in The News illustrates how the little ones respond to positive stimulation – morning songs, play-based learning and peering through binoculars for a closer look at snow. Of course, small children need rest and fuel and, just as any such program, naptime and meals are built into the day.

The program invites families who qualify for an Erie County Department of Social Services Day Care Subsidy to check out the website, sayyesbuffalo.org/earlychildhood/syls, which links to an eligibility screener.

As Rust said of the unique partnership model involving the county and school district, “This is work that they don’t have to do. It is work that they are choosing to do.” It will help develop a better education, more adept workforce in the decades to come.

