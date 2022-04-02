The Editorial Board: Linking William Hochul to Bills deal, critics make a groundless accusation

Skeptics who question New York State and Erie County’s agreement to build a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills raise some reasonable concerns. However, charging that there is a conflict of interest between Gov. Kathy Hochul and the corporation that employs her husband, Delaware North, is not one of them.
The critics are grasping at straws – the kind served with beverages that you buy at a football game.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Thomas R. Suozzi, a Long Island congressman, released a statement Tuesday raising ethical questions about William J. Hochul’s role with Delaware North. The governor’s husband serves as senior vice president and general counsel at the company that holds concession rights at Highmark Stadium.
Suozzi, who said he opposes the deal that includes $850 million in public money to build the stadium, dragged William Hochul’s name into the discussion.
“It’s the biggest giveaway in NFL history (for eight home games per year) and Hochul’s husband just happens to represent Delaware North which has the concessions contract in the current stadium,” Suozzi said.
Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels, reacting to the Hochul administration’s freezing of Seneca bank accounts to make the nation finally pay the casino revenue it has owed New York State for several years, expressed his bitterness after the governor said much of the casino money would go to fund the Bills stadium.
“I’m sure that was welcome news to the governor’s husband, whose company not only operates video lottery terminals within the Seneca Nation’s supposed gaming exclusivity zone with the state’s blessing, but the company will also make millions of dollars in concession business inside the state-owned stadium,” Pagels said Wednesday. “And it’s being paid for on the backs of the Seneca Nation. Quite a sweetheart deal.”
Delaware North Sportservice has operated concessions, dining and retail services at the Bills’ stadium since 1992. Their current contract expires after 2022 and the Bills say there will be competitive bidding before the next concessions deal. A new stadium won’t be built by then.
If Delaware North is named the vendor for a future Bills contract, the company does stand to benefit financially from the new stadium, which will have more luxury suites and upscale food and drink offerings than Highmark Stadium.
Some perspective is needed. In addition to the Bills, Delaware North provides concession services for five other NFL teams: the New York Jets and Giants, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears. They also run concessions for eight NHL teams, 11 Major League Baseball stadiums and at other sports venues around the world, including Wembley Stadium in London.
The Bills represent just one slice of a very large pie for Delaware North. And William Hochul does not earn commissions on the sale of beer and hot dogs.
Last August, when Kathy Hochul became governor after Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, she signed a memo pledging to avoid any direct interactions with Delaware North.
In October, The News reported on an addendum to the recusal letter in which William Hochul agreed to recuse himself from any supervisory role over Delaware North government affairs or corporate compliance staff, would not involve himself in any of the firm’s dealings in or with New York State, and would receive no incentive payments for the company’s performance in New York. Delaware North also said it would not make campaign contributions to the governor.
What critics conveniently overlook is that negotiating a deal such as this would be part of any governor’s duties. It’s an obligation and it can’t be shunted off to the lieutenant governor or any other official. Both Hochuls took steps, long ahead of time, to guard against allegations of conflict.
New York’s governor is from Buffalo, so it figures that critics of the Bills stadium deal would accuse her of favoritism. And naturally there are friendships and affiliations that Hochul has developed with individuals and institutions in Western New York.
Hochul has a hometown rooting interest in keeping the Bills here, but the fact is that no conscious governor of New York would want to be tagged as the one who let the Bills get away. The stadium deal keeps them here.
If last week’s Academy Awards taught us anything it’s that firing verbal shots at a public figure’s spouse can be a high-risk endeavor.
Politics is mostly a slap-free zone, but the suggestion that the governor helped orchestrate the Bills deal to boost the fortunes of her husband, a former U.S. attorney who spent 30 years working for the Justice Department, amounts to a joke that doesn’t land.
• • •
