The Editorial Board: Linking William Hochul to Bills deal, critics make a groundless accusation

Some perspective is needed. In addition to the Bills, Delaware North provides concession services for five other NFL teams: the New York Jets and Giants, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears. They also run concessions for eight NHL teams, 11 Major League Baseball stadiums and at other sports venues around the world, including Wembley Stadium in London.

The Bills represent just one slice of a very large pie for Delaware North. And William Hochul does not earn commissions on the sale of beer and hot dogs.

Last August, when Kathy Hochul became governor after Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, she signed a memo pledging to avoid any direct interactions with Delaware North.

In October, The News reported on an addendum to the recusal letter in which William Hochul agreed to recuse himself from any supervisory role over Delaware North government affairs or corporate compliance staff, would not involve himself in any of the firm’s dealings in or with New York State, and would receive no incentive payments for the company’s performance in New York. Delaware North also said it would not make campaign contributions to the governor.